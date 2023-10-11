Score this 144Hz Samsung gaming monitor for $170 on Prime Day

If you’re looking to pick up a new gaming monitor this Prime Day, you best stick around, as we’ve got a great deal for you on tap today. Amazon’s selling the Samsung Odyssey G30A gaming monitor for $169.99, which is 32 percent off of the original $249.99 price. This peripheral has a 1080p display as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, so gameplay should be nice and smooth. Plus, the borderless design gives you more screen space to work with, which is always a plus.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey features a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. It also comes with FreeSync Premium Support, which syncs the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. This is to reduce any screen tearing issues. This peripheral even has an adjustable stand, which you can swivel and tilt to your heart’s delight. Plus, according to Amazon buyers, the screen is crisp and it’s super easy to set up.

