Save $600 on Corsair’s Xeneon Flex, the ultimate in gaming immersion

When I reviewed Corsair’s massive, bendable Xeneon Flex monitor earlier this year, I called it “the ultimate in gaming immersion.” This big, badass display is downright dripping with every spec and feature a gamer’s heart desires — with a price tag to match. At $2,000 MSRP, the ultimate doesn’t come cheap. But it’s coming significantly cheaper today: As part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, Corsair’s luxurious display is on sale for $1,399.99, a humongous $600 off.

That’s still not cheap, mind you, but it’s a downright bargain for the technology inside and the moan-inducing gaming experience it provides. Here’s an excerpt from my review:

There are lots of fancy numbers and specs you can use to describe Corsair’s radical Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 monitor. Roughly 5 million individually lit pixels, each capable of flipping off at a moments notice to deliver the deep, inky blacks OLED is famous for, paired with HDR capabilities. An immersive 3440×1440 ultrawide resolution, stretched across an even more immersive 45 diagonal inches—this is a big display. Blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rates, bolstered by near-instantaneous pixel response times for the ultimate in motion clarity. And did I mention this is the world’s first bendable display, allowing you to fine-tune the perfect curve for your individual setup (or no curve whatsoever)?

But what matter most with the Corsair Xeneon Flex is the experience.

The second I booted up Forza Horizon 5 and witnessed lush Mexican hills stretched out before me, exotic supercars roaring past in perfect motion as the vibrant sun slowly settled into a pitch black night, none of those numbers and specs mattered. What mattered was my monkey brain shutting off and whispering: Whoa.

As PCWorld’s resident graphics and gaming expert, I play a lot of games on a lot of monitors. None have made me feel like I’m truly inside virtual worlds like the Xeneon Flex. It immerses you in ways that tangibly elevate the PC gaming experience.

Sure, $1,400 still ain’t cheap. But if you’ve got the cash and a hankering for the ultimate in gaming immersion, this is one heck of a deal on the best gaming monitor I’ve ever laid eyes on.

