Preserve negatives and slides with this Kodak scanner — now over $50 off

These days, it’s easy to preserve your photos and videos by simply taking them with your phone and uploading them to the cloud. Once upon a time, it wasn’t so secure. If you’ve got a host of negatives and slides that you want to preserve, check out the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner.

From the leading photography brand, this clever device scans color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50 mm slides (135, 110, 126) to preserve them safely and maintain their quality for years to come. Just insert the negatives or slides and the integrated controls let you adjust the color, rotate images, and more to revitalize each image. If you want, you can even connect the scanner to your TV for a big trip down memory lane.

Find out why the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner has earned 4.4/5 stars on Amazon.

