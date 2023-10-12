Windows 11’s original version reaches end of life

This past Patch Tuesday, the original version of Windows 11 received security updates from Microsoft for the last time. If you haven’t updated to Windows 11’s big 2022 feature update yet, now’s the time.

Most important for home users is the end of support for Windows 11 version 21H2. It affects these versions:

Windows 11 Home version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro Version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro for Workstations version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro Education Version 21H2

There are some exceptions. Windows 11’s Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise and Enterprise Multisession editions for this version will be maintained until October 10, 2024 and will receive security updates from Microsoft until then.

Here’s what affected Windows 11 users should do now

Fortunately, staying safe is simple: You don’t even need to take action yourself. Windows 11 automatically launches a feature update via Windows Update for home users and unmanaged corporate devices that have reached the end of their service life, or will reach it in the next few months.

Microsoft does so because it wants to ensure that Windows 11 computers continue to be supported and receive monthly updates that are important for security. For these devices, you can choose a convenient time to restart and complete the update. Microsoft explains the exact procedure here.

As a general rule, Microsoft advises always installing the latest version of Windows 11; that is currently Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft should provide the next major autumn update for Windows 11 with version 23H2 sometime in the coming weeks.

Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2

October 10 was also the end of the regular support period for Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2. But since these are operating systems for corporate use, Microsoft offers an extension of the support period for a fee. By doing so, companies and organizations can buy themselves an additional three years to upgrade to newer Windows versions.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.