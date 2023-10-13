Get a Chromebook for $50 for a limited time

We all like to have the best technology we can, but a new computer isn’t exactly cheap. But if you’re in the market, you don’t have to splurge to get a handy new laptop. During our version of Prime Day, Deal Days, you can get a refurbished 2017 Acer N7 C731 Chromebook for just $50.97.

This highly functional Chrome book has 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, making it a powerful work machine with the storage space to let you organize your most important files. It runs on an Intel Celeron CPU that provides faster performance and increased connectivity, whether you’re on WiFi or using Bluetooth 4.2.

Get a new-to-you computer without breaking the bank. Now through October 15, you can get a refurbished 2017 Acer N7 C731 Chromebook for 82% off $289 at just $50.97.

Acer N7 C731 Chromebook 11″ 1.6GHz, 4GB RAM 16GB eMMC (Refurbished) – $50.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.