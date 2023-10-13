Nab this fast, pixel-packed Acer gaming monitor for just $200

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable gaming monitor, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Acer Nitro gaming monitor for just $199.99, which is 33 percent off of the original $299.99 price. This peripheral is packed with pixels and a high refresh rate, which means gameplay should be nice and smooth. Plus, the port selection is pretty diverse.

The 27-inch Acer Nitro features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 180Hz, and a response time of 0.5ms. Given those numbers, the picture should be both crisp and immersive — and Amazon reviews confirm the fact. As for connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and one audio out. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces screen tear by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU.

This is a very solid monitor, especially for $199.99. Get it now.

Get the Acer Nitro XV271U gaming monitor for $199.99 at Amazon