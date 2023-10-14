This top-rated PDF reader is at the web’s best price now

While PDFs are handy for sharing documents for printing, they become a real nuisance whenever you need to make changes. Fortunately, with PDF Reader Pro for Windows, they’re a lot less of a hassle, and during our version of Prime Day, you can get this top-rated tool for the web’s best price.

PDF Reader Pro has earned 4.4/5-star ratings on GetApp and Capterra, 4.5/5-star ratings on Software Advice and G2, and a perfect 5-star rating on SourceForge. It’s trusted by more than 90 million users worldwide because it makes reading, editing, and converting PDFs easier than ever.

It offers a powerful PDF annotator, advanced editing tools, elite organization tools for your PDF pages, conversion tools, security additions, and an OCR reader that recognizes text from image-based or scanned PDFs.

Get PDF Reader Pro for Windows for the web’s best price now through October 15. It’s half off $59 at just $29.97 now.

PDF Reader Pro For Windows – $29.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.