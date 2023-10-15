Two top Microsoft products for just $60

When it comes to PC software, Microsoft has been the top dog for a long time for good reason. So if you’re running older versions of Windows and Microsoft Office, now’s the time to upgrade. You can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 Pro for a single price of just $59.99. This bundle is rated 4.9/5 stars on average by purchasers.

If you work on a PC, whether you’re a professional or a student, you should have Microsoft Office. With this edition, you’ll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — everything you need to be successful in business. Plus, running Windows 11 Pro, you’ll have access to a host of productivity and security features to help you thrive.

Now you can get Windows 11 Pro and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows for just $59.99 (reg. $418).

The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle – $59.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.