Nvidia raises GeForce Now prices as much as 40% in some countries

Most users of Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service probably use it for free, dealing with the relatively low resolution and one-hour session length. But those who prefer the premium option will see the price jump up starting November 1st in Europe and Canada. The higher tiers, which give gamers higher resolution, faster framerates, better effects powered by beefier remote GPUs, and much longer session times, will be going up in price by as much as 40 percent in some countries.

According to the Nvidia blog post announcing the change (spotted by VideoCardz.com), the month-to-month Priority tier (“Premium” RTX graphics, priority access, 1080p/60fps visuals, 6-hour session length) will jump from $9.99 in Canadian dollars to $13.99. The Ultimate tier, offering RTX 4080 remote cards, 8-hour sessions, and 4k/120fps visuals, goes from $19.99 to $25.99.

Nvidia

Euro prices get a smaller bump, from €9.99 to €10.99 and €19.99 to €21.99, respectively, with similar jumps for the local currency in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Gamers can still save a bit of cash by paying for subscriptions in six-month chunks. The price in the United States and United Kingdom is not going up, at least at the moment.

Nvidia blames “increased operational costs” for the raised prices. If you buy a six-month subscription or a gift card before the end of October, you’ll be able to lock in the current prices. I get the feeling that those who really enjoy GeForce Now won’t balk at the increased cost. But it’ll be harder than ever to convert free users, since Nvidia’s model only streams PC games that players already own and doesn’t offer its own content, unlike Microsoft’s Game Pass or Amazon’s Luna.