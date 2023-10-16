Save $80 on this ultra fast 240Hz HP gaming monitor

If you’re in the market for a speedy gaming monitor, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s selling the HP Omen gaming monitor for $349.99, which is a savings of $80. This peripheral has a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate, so gameplay should be buttery smooth. According to Best Buy buyers, the monitor is easy to set up and the picture is both crisp and clear.

The 27-inch HP Omen features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a viewing angle of 178 degrees, and a response time of 1ms. It even has FreeSync, which reduces screen tear by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0.

This is a good price for a 240Hz gaming monitor.

