This clever Windows keyboard shortcut saves you a ton of keystrokes

Windows key + H: A Windows 11 feature you won't want to forget.
By Florian Kastner
Autor, PCWorld Oct 16, 2023 8:37 am PDT
Windows 11 auf Bildschirm eines Notebooks
Image: Melnikov Dmitriy/Shutterstock.com

How much easier and faster could you do your daily PC tasks if you could simply speak text, rather than typing it? Windows 11 offers a practical key combination for this very purpose, and it works in Windows 10 too.

Secret dictation function in Windows 11 and 10

If you’re lazy like me and would like a simple solution to avoid constant typing on the PC, try the key combination [WINDOWS]+H . This activates the start program for voice input as soon as you have opened a text input field (see picture on the left below). Just start speaking and the tool converts your words into text.

Spracheingabe Windows 11

Left: Press WIN+H to open the dictation function. Right: Settings menu for microphone and automatic punctuation.

IDG

The prerequisite is, of course, that you have a microphone. If you want to select a specific microphone, click on the cogwheel symbol on the left to open the settings of the speech tool (see picture on the right above). There you can select the respective microphone as well as activate automatic punctuation if you do not want to dictate punctuation marks.

Further reading: I used Windows Dictation to write this article with my voice

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

Florian Kastner ist freiberuflicher Autor und schreibt seit mehr als 7 Jahren über Marketing und IT. Zu seinen Lieblingsthemen zählen Software & Apps, KI-Trends und die Betriebssysteme Windows & Android.

