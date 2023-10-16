Minecraft celebrates 300 million sold ahead of 15th birthday

In 2009, the saga of Minecraft began, created in Java by Markus “Notch” Persson. Next year, the game turns 15 years old, and during the Minecraft Live event, Mojang, now owned by Microsoft, revealed that the game has now sold over 300 million copies. This makes the game by far the best-selling game in the world, with Grand Theft Auto 5 in second place at 185 million copies.

Despite its age, the game continues to thrive. During this year’s Minecraft Live, the developers announced new features coming to the game next year, including auto-crafting and a new underground environment called Trial Chambers. Players can also vote on which animal they want to see in next year’s update, and this year the choice is between armadillo, crab, and penguin.

The action strategy spinoff Minecraft Legends is also getting an update with a new riding animal and the ability to enlist the help of witches, among other additions. The new features will be released in mid-November and December.

This article was translated from Swedish to English and originally appeared on m3.se.