Start the holiday shopping early with Phigolf World Tour

For avid golfers, the worst part of winter is having to hang up the clubs. But you can keep your favorite golfer entertained throughout the colder season with Phigolf World Tour Edition.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, Phigolf is one of the world’s most popular home golf simulators. This classic app lets you play more than 38,000 golf courses around the world virtually from the comfort of your home. Each course is precisely measured by GPS mapping while the innovative sensor works to provide an accurate recreation of every swing. There’s even a weighted training stick that makes every swing feel more like swinging a real golf club, without the risk of destroying something in your living room.

This holiday season, give a gift that will keep on giving. Right now, you can get Phigolf World Tour Edition for 19% off $249 at just $199.99.

Phigolf World Tour Edition: Special Sensor with 38,000+ Actual, Real Golf Courses – $199.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.