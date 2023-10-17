Asus’ radical ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is 46% off

“Gaming” and “tablet” are two terms you don’t often see adjacent to one another, but the Asus ROG Flow series is all about sticking tons of power into teeny-tiny form factors. So the ROG Flow Z13 is basically a beefed-up Microsoft Surface, with the option to add in tons of power via a proprietary external GPU. Normally on the pricey side of tablets, today Woot is offering a Core i5 model for $699.99, a 46 percent discount.

The ROG Flow Z13 is a full Windows-powered machine, complete with 16GB of DDR5 and a generous 512GB of storage. Unlike the Surface series (still, Microsoft, still), it comes with a detachable keyboard cover in the box, with a little RGB flavor for bonus gamer points. The 13.4-inch, 1920×1200 IPS display is considerably faster than your typical Windows ultraportable at 120Hz, and the thicker body allows the Flow 13 to pack both USB- and USB-C ports, plus a MicroSD card slot.

With a 12th-gen Core i5-12500H and its accompanying Iris Xe integrated graphics, this tablet is serviceable, but not exactly a powerhouse when it comes to gaming. It should be more than capable of running 2D games and some less-intense indies, but if you want this to be a true “gaming tablet,” you’ll need to throw in the Asus XG mobile dock. This pricey add-on basically plugs in a laptop GPU (ranging from a Radeon RX 6850M all the way to an Nvidia RTX 4090) to juice the little machine’s power and add a ton of desktop-style I/O.

This deal is for a new tablet, not refurbished, as is often the case with Woot.com. But it’s also one of the site’s daily deals, so the price will only stay this low today, ending at midnight Central US time, or until the stock runs out. For more in-depth info on the Flow Z13 and its XG eGPU dock, be sure to read PCWorld’s review.

Buy the Asus ROG Z13 gaming tablet for $699.99