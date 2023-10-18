Home / Accessories / Reviews
I love this keyboard wrist rest that doubles as handy knick-knack storage

I found a nifty desk accessory on Amazon that keeps all my little tech baubles close and organized
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Oct 18, 2023 8:29 am PDT
Hagibis Knick knack wrist rest
Image: Michael Crider/Foundry

Never let it be said that I’m obsessed with keyboards. I’m also really into other things that go on your desk…often in very close proximity to keyboards. That’s why I keep an eye on wrist rests, and spotted this one on Amazon. “Hagibis” sounds like a general nonsense brand, but this model hides a little gadget cubby underneath its padded surface.

Hagibis Knick knack wrist rest padding

Michael Crider/Foundry

The faux leather rest is 36 centimeters wide, standardized for most tenkeyless keyboards, and it’s about 20mm tall at the front. So it’s ideal for the high-profile mechanical boards that are in vogue right now, but it might be awkward to use with something like Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Logitech’s MX line. The soft and surprisingly comfy top is held in place with four pegs at the corners, so it won’t move around even during an intense gaming session.

Pop the top via the lip on the upper side, and you get access to a little organizer tray. The long, skinny depression seems specifically mad for the Apple Pencil, while the three right beneath it are great for full-sized SD cards. Anything that doesn’t fit in those goes in the largest and second-largest pockets, though I should mention that it can only hold something about 8mm tall at max.

Hagibis Knick knack wrist rest close-up

Michael Crider/Foundry

The design is $19, a little pricey for just plastic and I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-leather, but I’m finding it wonderfully useful for keyboards that don’t come with a matching wrist rest. It’s available in white and black, and with a frosted hard plastic top if you want to peek in at your desk detritus for some reason.

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

