Nab this spacious mechanical gaming keyboard for just $30

If you’re looking to pick up an inexpensive mechanical gaming keyboard, you’re in luck. Newegg’s selling the Rosewill Neon K75 V2 wired mechanical gaming keyboard for just $29.99, which is a savings of $70. That’s a fantastic price, especially for a full-sized keyboard with Kailh Blue switches. For context, most high-end mechanical keyboards cost well over $100.

The Rosewill Neon K75 V2 features Kailh Blue switches, 19 RGB backlighting effects, anti-ghosting, and more. The Kailh Blue switches are tactile, clicky, and have an actuation of 2.1mm. Apparently, they’re similar to the Cherry MX Blue switches, if that’s your cup of tea. The keyboard itself is also made of brushed aluminum, which resists flexibility.

According to Newegg buyers, the Rosewill has great color combinations and it feels great to type on. What more could you ask for?

Get the Rosewill NEON K75 V2 wired mechanical keyboard for $29.99 at Newegg