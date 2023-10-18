Home / Accessories
Deal

Nab this spacious mechanical gaming keyboard for just $30

You can't get much better than this.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Oct 18, 2023 7:38 am PDT
Rosewill Neon K75 V2 wired mechanical keyboard
Image: Rosewill

If you’re looking to pick up an inexpensive mechanical gaming keyboard, you’re in luck. Newegg’s selling the Rosewill Neon K75 V2 wired mechanical gaming keyboard for just $29.99, which is a savings of $70. That’s a fantastic price, especially for a full-sized keyboard with Kailh Blue switches. For context, most high-end mechanical keyboards cost well over $100.

The Rosewill Neon K75 V2 features Kailh Blue switches, 19 RGB backlighting effects, anti-ghosting, and more. The Kailh Blue switches are tactile, clicky, and have an actuation of 2.1mm. Apparently, they’re similar to the Cherry MX Blue switches, if that’s your cup of tea. The keyboard itself is also made of brushed aluminum, which resists flexibility.

According to Newegg buyers, the Rosewill has great color combinations and it feels great to type on. What more could you ask for?

Get the Rosewill NEON K75 V2 wired mechanical keyboard for $29.99 at Newegg

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes