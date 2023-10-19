Get an extra $10 off AI training for a limited time

Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm, with new applications seemingly every day. It’s also making its way into our everyday lives, offering professionals new ways to automate tasks and streamline their workflows. If you’re looking to save time, a basic AI education is a good idea. Fortunately, between 10/19 and 10/23, you can get The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle for an extra $10 off at just $49.97.

This 13-course bundle is beginner-friendly and will help you get familiar with a range of consumer-facing AI tools, like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and DALL-E, as well as gain technical skills in Solidity, robotics, Java, C++, and more. You’ll learn from leading experts like Bryan Guerra (4.5/5-star instructor rating) and Dr. Chris Mall (4.6/5-star rating) and have the flexibility to learn on your own time.

Get a beginner-friendly AI and automation education. Between 10/19 and 10/23, you can get The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle for just $49.97.

The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle – $49.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.