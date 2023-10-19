Save $450 on this swanky Samsung Galaxy laptop with an OLED screen

If you’re on the hunt for a swanky 2-in-1 laptop, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got a delectable deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 laptop for $1,099.99, which is a savings of $450. That’s a fantastic deal, especially for a laptop with an OLED screen, as they produce richer and more color accurate images. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 version back in February and we liked it so much, we gave it four and a half stars as well as an Editor’s Choice badge. According to the review, the OLED screen is superb and battery life is top-notch. The model that’s on sale today has most of the same features.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 comes with an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That means it’s fast enough to handle office work and everyday use. The 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos audio technology. Plus, the convertible factor means you can swing the screen around 360 degrees.

Not bad for $450 off, yeah?

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 laptop for $1,099.99 at Best Buy