Windows 11 tests easily sharing Wi-Fi access with a QR code

Sharing Wi-Fi access data via Windows 11 will soon be child's play. Microsoft is integrating a QR code function into its Windows operating system.
By Hans-Christian Dirscherl
Redakteur, PCWorld Oct 20, 2023 8:30 am PDT
Microsoft is developing a convenient way to share Wi-Fi access for Windows 11, as spotted by Windows Latest. Windows 11’s most recent Insider Dev Channel preview build can display a QR code on the screen of your desktop PC or Windows laptop, which smartphone or tablet users can then simply scan with their cameras and then connect to the same Wi-Fi network as the Windows PC. The whole thing is very reminiscent of sharing Wi-Fi passwords between Android smartphones.

Using the new feature is simple: select the “Wi-Fi” entry in the Windows 11 settings and tap the button to create a QR code. Microsoft also confirmed to Windows Latest that the QR access codes will also work with mobile Wi-Fi hotspot credentials.

Once Microsoft releases it for the final version of Windows 11, this feature could be one of the most exciting practical improvements in recent times. Until now, you had to search for stored Wi-Fi passwords in Windows 11’s settings and then tell it to your guest, who had to enter your Wi-Fi credentials manually on their mobile device. These QR codes make the process much faster and easier.

Windows Latest suspects that Microsoft will include this convenient way to share Wi-Fi credentials in the big autumn update for Windows 11, Windows 11 version 23H2, expected to land sometime in the next month or so.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

