Tidy up your home and save 50% with this Shark robot vacuum

Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Oct 20, 2023
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Image: Shark

Whether it’s pet hair or unexplainable debris, nothing sends me into a rage quite like dirty floors. If you’ve got a similar attitude towards dirt, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal on a robot vacuum today. Amazon’s selling the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum for $298, which is 50 percent off of the original $599 price. Not only does this vacuum empty itself, but it also has a self-cleaning brushroll, which means you don’t have to deal with tangled up hair and other nasty bits.

The Shark AI Ultra works on hard floors and carpets and has precision home mapping. In other words, it will clean in different directions and make multiple passes on the same route to ensure that everything gets sucked up. According to Amazon buyers, tangling around the roller isn’t a problem and it picks up a ton of dust, which is great for people with allergies. The vacuum even maps out your entire floor for whole-home coverage.

This is a fantastic deal. Don’t miss out!

