Save $800 on this ridiculously lightweight LG Gram laptop

Light as a feather.
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Oct 23, 2023 7:42 am PDT
LG Gram laptop
Image: LG

If you’re in the market for a featherlight laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s selling the LG Gram for $999.99, which is a massive savings of $800. This machine weighs just under three pounds, making it the ideal travel companion. As for performance, this laptop definitely has some legs, especially for $800 off.

The LG Gram features a 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. In other words, this laptop should be able to scream through day-to-day use as well as productivity tasks. The display is rather large at 17 inches and it has a pixel-packed resolution of 2560×1600. It’s not the brightest screen at 350 nits, but that’s still acceptable, and for a laptop that weighs less than three pounds, a large 17-inch screen is pretty darn good. For connectivity, you’re getting one HDMI, one headphone jack, two USB-A, and two USB-C.

This is a great deal, so don’t miss out.

Get the LG Gram for $999.99 at Best Buy

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

