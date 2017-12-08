35 great PC games for Linux

These days, Linux gamers have it better than ever. Gaming on the open-source operating system has long meant dabbling in Wine and arcane workarounds, but ever since Valve launched Steam for Linux a few years back the number of native Linux games has positively exploded.

What better way to bask in how far Linux has come than to play some games that call it home? Here are a slew of killer PC games that’ve recently become Linux natives—including several recent PCWorld Game of the Year winners and 5-star games. And if you discover that your computer just doesn’t cut it with any of these, be sure to check out PCWorld’s guide to the best graphics card for any budget.

Editor’s note: We constantly update this article to add new games. It was most recently updated on 12/7/2017 with eight fresh additions.