The best co-op PC games to play with your friends

It’s good to have friends. That goes doubly so when you’re facing down a zombie horde or coordinating an attack on a Klingon warship.

Here we’ve rounded up 12 co-op PC games that are better in every way to play with friends. Yeah, you could play some of them alone. Sure, you could (if you’re masochistic) play some of them with random Internet strangers who love to use profanity. But if you pair up with a partner or three you’ll have a much more rewarding experience.

Unless one of you is bad at games, in which case you’ll never speak to that person again. Thanks, Chris.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated periodically to refresh the list of games.