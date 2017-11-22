Black Friday 2017: The best tech deals

Sale begins on Thursday, November 23 at 5PM

Best pre-Black Friday price: $247

Video game consoles are always a great gift choice for the holidays. This year the official sale price for the Xbox One S is $190 for a 500GB console and controller. There are also a ton of game bundles where you can get a game or two in addition to the console and controller. There are too many of these bundles to cover here. As for the console-only bundle our pick is to go for Target since you also get a $25 gift card. You’ll also find the deal at Best Buy, Dell, and Newegg to name just a few places.