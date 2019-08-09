Windows 10: The best tricks, tips, and tweaks

Windows 10’s constantly evolving nature means fresh features arrive twice per year, and with all the new goodies come a legion of new tweaks and tricks—some of which unlock powerful functionality hidden to everyday users. Others simply let you mold the Windows 10 experience into the shape you see fit. Here are some of the most useful tweaks, tricks, and tips we’ve found, starting with some of the highlights from the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (which includes more nifty hidden conveniences than we can include here).

Be warned: Some of these may break as the operating system evolves given Microsoft’s new “Windows as a service” mentality. We've updated this article over time to reflect the OS’s current status.