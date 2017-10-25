8 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools

LizardSystems offers a free edition of their Wi-Fi Scanner application for non-commercial use, which has the same features and functionality as their paid product. In addition to the Wi-Fi stumbling, it offers some great analysis and reporting capabilities. On the Scanner tab is a list of detected SSIDs that shows signal strength in both negative dBm values and percentages. Along with specifying the 802.11 standards, it shows the multiple channels used by any SSIDs with larger channel-widths.