Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best tech, electronics, PC, and mobile deals

Amazon Prime Day gives tech bargain hunters hope this fall. While there are fewer deals than in previous years, the best offers still save you a good chunk of change. More importantly, other retailers have joined in the fun, offering their own tempting discounts.

All of the top tech categories are represented: TVs, laptops, PC components, monitors, phones, smart home gear. Below we link to our top picks in all these areas and more.

More deals will roll out continually over the course of Prime Day (which starts midnight PT on October 13 and lasts until 11:59pm PT on October 14), so be sure to check this page regularly for updates on new deals and new pricing.

Note: In order to participate in Amazon Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these sales prices, and then cancel before you’re charged for the $120 yearly membership fee. For more details (and other ways to get Prime for free), check out this article.

The discounts listed below were picked based on information available at press time, Amazon user reviews, and our own experiences with the products when applicable.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best tech deals

Below you’ll find links to all of our Prime Day deals pages—our curated lists of best picks. We’ve chosen to focus on deals that officially last through at least the first day of this sale, but remember, stock can run out before a deal’s expiration time.

As for Lightning Deals, Amazon will (as usual) offer these short, timed sales. We won’t be covering these because they vary in duration and can end almost immediately if their allotted inventory runs out fast, but we do have tips to help you make the most of Lightning Deals.

Bluetooth headphones & speakers

Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Bluetooth headphones and speakers

Fitness trackers & smartwatches

Michael Simon/IDG

Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Laptops

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Networking gear

Asus

Best Amazon Prime Day router & networking deals

PC components & external hard drives

Asus

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component & external hard drive deals

Smart home

Arlo

Best Prime Day deals on smart lighting, security cams, and other smart home gear

TV, soundbars & media streamers

Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs

Wireless

Christopher Hebert/IDG

Best Amazon Prime Day Android phone deals