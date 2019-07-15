Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best tech, electronics, PC, and mobile deals

For Amazon Prime Day 2019, the number of deals have increased dramatically. Amazon's competition has grown, too—but still, this annual summer sale has a long way to go before it rivals Black Friday.
Still, during our hours of poring over deals, we found respectable deals in multiple categories—you’ll find everything from chargers to TVs on the cheap. Tech enthusiasts can find a few diamonds in the rough, too. Overall, it'll pay off to check out both Amazon and rivals like Dell, Walmart, and Newegg, especially if you're shopping for a laptop.
Deals will roll out continually over the course of Prime Day (between July 15 12 a.m. PT and July 16 11:59 p.m. PT), so be sure to check this page regularly for updates. We'll update this article as new deals and new pricing information become available.
Note: In order to participate in Amazon Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these sales prices, and then cancel before you’re charged for the $120 yearly membership fee. For more details (and other ways to get Prime for free), check out this article.
The discounts listed below were picked based on information available at press time, Amazon user reviews, and our own experiences with the products when applicable.
Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best tech deals
We’ve listed the most notable all-day deals below, sorted by category. Our picks focus primarily on PC and Android gear, as well as entertainment and smart-home products. Dedicated Apple fans will want check out our round-up of the Prime Day best bargains.
Be aware that all-day deals can run out of stock before Prime Day is over.
As for Lightning Deals, the company has again increased the number of those short, timed sales. Because they vary in duration and can end with an abrupt halt if their allotted inventory runs out, we won’t list the best of those. We do have some tips to help you make the most of Lightning Deals, though.
If you’re in the UK, visit our sister site TechAdvisor for the best UK Prime Day deals.
Amazon devices
This category grows larger and larger each year, so we've highlighted only the best deals below. For more Amazon Kindle and Fire tablet deals, check out our separate story for the lowdown.
- $15 - Fire TV stick
- $22 - Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- $25 - Fire TV 4K stick
- $50 - Echo (2nd gen)
- $50 - Fire HD 8 tablet
- $60 - Kindle (ad-supported version)
- $85 - Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported version)
- $100 - Fire HD 10 tablet
All of these particular Amazon house products are at their lowest prices ever. The full-sized Echo in particular has gotten a tidy reduction, but the Fire TV sticks also sport prices that undercut Black Friday 2018's sales. And two freshly revamped Kindles, each sporting a new feature (a front-light for the entry-level model, and waterproofing for the Paperwhite), also get discounts despite their newness.
Cell Phones & Accessories
Cell Phones
This year, you can grab Samsung and Google phones at great prices. You can catch all the details in our smartphone deals article.
Here are a few highlights:
- Samsung Galaxy S10+, 512GB, all colors - $300 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB, all clolors - $250 off
- Samsung Galaxy S9, 256GB, all colors - $250 off
- Google Pixel 3 XL, 128GB, all colors - $260 off
- Google Pixel 3a, 64GB, all colors- $399
Other configurations—and phones—are available as well.
Cables
- $8.07 - AmazonBasics Braided Nylon USB Type-C to Micro-B, 10 feet
- $11.19 - AmazonBasics Braided Nylon USB-A to Lightning Connector, 6 feet
Need a few spare cables? Amazon is running a deal on its AmazonBasics cables for Android phones and iPhones, with a variety of colors and lengths, all for excellent prices.
Wall Chargers
- $14 - AmazonBasics 40W 4-Port Multi USB Wall Charger, White
- $17.50 - AmazonBasics 60W 6-Port Multi USB Wall Charger, Black
- $17.50 - AmazonBasics 60W 6-Port Multi USB Wall Charger, White
- $21 - AmazonBasics 60W 10-Port Multi USB Wall Charger, Black
Need to charge multiple smartphones and/or tablets? Amazon's in-house brand has several options at all-time lows, so whether you have just a handful or a whole horde of devices to juice up, you're covered.
Electronics
Headphones, portable speakers, and microphones
- $89 - Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker (Midnight Blue)
- $120 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds (Titanium Black)
- $120 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds (Gold Beige)
- $139 - Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones Remove non-product link
- $160 - Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones (White)
- $160 - Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones (Black)
Fans of bluetooth audio devices are in luck this Prime Day, as two popular brands slash prices on a few beloved products. The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are a particularly good deal, as they match an all-time low price that last available during Black Friday 2018.
Fitness trackers & smartwatches
Looking for a new fitness tracker or smartwatch? We've got you covered with our separate deals list that covers Fitbits, Garmin bands, Apple Watch, and more.
Genetic testing
- $49 - AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test
- $70 - AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test
- $100 - 23andMe: Health + Ancestry Service
DNA test kits have exploded in popularity in the last year—and for Prime Day, tests from the two most popular services are on sale. Of the two, 23andMe's kit boasts the biggest discount; you're essentially getting its upgraded test for the list price of its basic test. (For more information about DNA testing and the different companies offering them, you can check our reviews.)
Home entertainment
TVs
- $850 - Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
We expect more TV deals to come (check out our best Prime Day TV deals round-up for updates on those), but this one isn't a bad one to start with. This popular Sony model comes with HDR support and an IPS screen, and serves as an affordable mid-tier option for those torn between quality and price.
PC
The Amazon deal gods smiled upon the PC for Prime Day 2019: We've never seen quite so many deals. However, those same deities might have been a little tipsy when selecting their chosen bargains, because the opening spread is a bit eclectic. If you're in the market for a Chromebook in particular, you're in luck—there are quite a few to choose from.
Accessories
Gaming Headsets
- $60 - CORSAIR Void PRO RGB Wireless Headset (Dolby 7.1), Carbon
- $100 - SteelSeries Arctis 7 (2019 Edition) (DTS), Black
- $100 - SteelSeries Arctis 7 (2019 Edition) (DTS), White
Keyboards
- $80 - CORSAIR K68 RGB Mechanical Keyboard, Cherry MX Speed
- $100 - CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Keyboard, Cherry MX Speed
- $110 - CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM Mechanical Keyboard, Cherry MX Speed
- $30 - HyperX Alloy Core RGB Membrane Keyboard
- $80 - HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Keyboard, Silver Speed Switches
- $100 - Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard, Purple Key Switches
All of these keyboards are at an all-time low, but this is the first time we've seen this version of the K95 at $110. That price shaves off another $20 off the previous best deal.
Mice
- $25 - Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $35 - Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse
Speakers
- Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers with premium digital audio for desktop computers, laptops, and Bluetooth-enabled - 50% off
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible Laptop, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB DDR3L, 32GB eMMC, C738T-C7KD - 33% off
- ASUS C223NA-DH02-RD Chromebook 11.6", Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (up to 2.4GHz) 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, Red - 26% off
- ASUS Chromebook C223NA-DH02 11.6" HD, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (Up to 2.4GHz) 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage, Grey - 26% off
- Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6", 4GB Ram, 64GB eMMC (XE500C13-K06US) - 36% off
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10 Aspect Ratio, Light Titan (XE520QAB-K03US) - 31% off
- ASUS C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip 12.5-inch Touchscreen Convertible Chromebook, Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB Flash Storage, All-Metal Body, USB Type C, Corning Gorilla Glass, Chrome OS - 20% off
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13 CP713-1WN-53NF 2-in-1 Convertible, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 13.5" 2K Resolution Touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR3, 128GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Aluminum Chassis - 33% off
- ASUS Chromebook C423NA-DH02 14.0" HD NanoEdge display, 180 Degree, Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, silver color - 33% off
- Acer Chromebook 15 CB515-1HT-P39B, Pentium N4200, 15.6" Full HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB Storage, Pure Silver - 25% off
- ASUS Chromebook C523NA-DH02 15.6" HD NanoEdge Display, 180 Degree, Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage, Silver Color - 26% off
We'd pen a Dr. Seuss poem for you if we could about these Chromebooks, but let's just say instead that no matter the screen size, processor type, or form factor (traditional vs. convertible), these Amazon Prime Day Chromebook sales should have you covered.
Desktop PC
- Acer Aspire TC-885-ACCFLi3O Desktop, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8100, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, 8X DVD, 802.11ac WiFi, Windows 10 Home - 33% off
- HP Pavilion Gaming PC Desktop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, AMD Radeon RX 580, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Windows 10 (690-0020, Black) - 38% off
- iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop Intel i7-9700k 8-Core 3.6 GHz, Geforce RTX 2070 8GB, 16GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, 240GB SSD, Z370, Liquid Cooling, WiFi Ready, Windows 10, VR Ready (Trace 9230, Black) - 27% off
These days, it's once again cheaper to build a PC instead of buying a pre-built, since GPU, SSD, and RAM prices are back to normal prices. (In the case of SSDs, they're actually cheaper than what used to be normal.)
That said, these three PCs do provide good value for pre-builts—the extra you'll pay is essentially the cost of labor and time saved.
Laptops
- Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM Memory, 1TB HDD, 8X DVD, E5-576-392H - 21% off
- Acer Aspire 5, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 in S Mode, A515-43-R19L - 23% off
- ASUS FX504 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop, 15.6â€ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB DDR4, 256GB M.2 SSD, Gigabit WiFi, Windows 10 - FX504GE-ES72 - 25% off
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming PC Laptop, 15.6â€ 144Hz IPS Type, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, GeForce GTX 1070, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, Military-Grade Metal Chassis, Win 10 Home - GX531GS-AH76 - 37% off
- HP ENVY 13â€ Thin Laptop w/ Fingerprint Reader, 4K Touchscreen, Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics, 16GB SDRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home (13-aq0044nr, Natural Silver) - 26% off
- MSI GV62 8RD-276 15.6" Performance Gaming Laptop NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4G, Intel Core i7-8750H (6 cores), 16GB, 128GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD, Red Backlit KB, Win 10 Home, Aluminum Black - 20% off
- Razer Blade 15: World's Smallest 15.6" Gaming Laptop - 60Hz Full HD Thin Bezel - 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6 Core - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10 - 31% off
Of note are the Aspire E 15 (one of our favorite budget laptops), as well as the HP Envy 13. The Aspire E 15 matches its all-time lowest price, while the Envy packs in quite a bit of value (like a 4K touchscreen) for the price you'll pay. As for the Razer laptop—well, a 1060 Max-Q hardly sounds like a bargain these days, but when you factor in the Razer premium (which is about as bad as the Apple premium), this actually is a deal.
Monitors
- Acer EI491CR Pbmiiipx 49" Curved DFHD (3840 x 1080) VA Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync2 Technology,144Hz, VESA Certified DisplayHDR400, DCI-P3 - 22% off
- Acer Nitro VG271 Pbmiipx 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology, 144Hz, VESA Certified DisplayHDR400, (2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Display Port) - 30% off
- Dell S Series Led-Lit Monitor 32" Black (S3219D), QHD 2560 X 1440, 60Hz, 99% sRGB, 16: 9, AMD FreeSync, 2 x 5W Speakers, 2 x HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, USB 3.0 - 27% off
- HP 23.8-inch FHD IPS Monitor with Tilt/Height Adjustment and Built-in Speakers (VH240a, Black)Remove non-product link - 29% off'
- LG 27GL650F-B 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and HDR 10 - 29% off
- LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync, Silver/White - 40% off
- LG 34GL750-B 34 Inch 21:9 Ultragear Curved WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS 144Hz G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor - 31% off
- Samsung CJG5 Series 32-Inch WQHD 144Hz VA Curved Gaming Monitor (LC32JG50QQNZA), Dark Grey - 25% off
- ViewSonic XG2702 27 Inch 1080p 1ms 144 Hz Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Eye Care Advanced Ergonomics ColorX Mode HDMI and DP for Esports - 54% off
Storage (NAS)
PC Parts
Like the PC deals, the PC component bargains are also a little bit random. You'll find some great parts in the mix, though. The most interesting of them is the Threadripper 2920X, which is now available for a song thanks to the recent Ryzen 3000 launch. If you need tons of PCIe lanes for your next build, you're in luck.
Cases
- Cooler Master SGC-5000W-KWN2 Stryker SE Full-Tower Case, Tempered Glass, VGA Vertical Display, Carrying Handle, LED, USB 3.0 - 25% off
- CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-DELTA RGB Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case, Tempered Glass - 38% off
- Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB Plus E-ATX Full Tower Rotational Expansion Slot Type-C Modular Gaming Computer Case CA-1K9-00F1WN-01 - 37% off
- Thermaltake Commander C36 Motherboard Sync ARGB ATX Mid Tower Computer Chassis with 2 200mm ARGB 5V Motherboard Sync RGB Front Fans + 1 120mm Rear Black Fan Pre-Installed CA-1N7-00M1WN-00 - 45% off
Case fans
- Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 RGB TT Premium Edition 120mm Software Enabled Circular 9 Controllable LEDs RGB PWM Case Radiator Fan 3Pack, TT RGB PLUS Software, AI Interactive Voice Control CL-F063-PL12SW-A - 42% off
CPU
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X (12-Core/24-Thread) Processor 4.3 GHz Max Boost 38MB Cache (YD292XA8AFWOF) - 61% off
CPU Coolers
- Cooler Master RR-212S-20PK-R1 Hyper 212 Black Edition CPU Air Cooler 4 Direct Contact Heat pipes 120mm Silencio Fan - 30% off
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R Addressable RGB All-in-one CPU Liquid Cooler Dual Chamber Intel/AMD Support Cooling (MLX-D24M-A20PC-R1) - 27% off
- CORSAIR H115i RGB PLATINUM AIO Liquid CPU Cooler,280mm,Dual ML140 PRO RGB PWM Fans,Intel 115x/2066,AMD AM4/TR4 - 38% off
Motherboard
- Gigabyte Z390 AORUS PRO (Intel LGA1151/Z390/ATX/2xM.2 Thermal Guard/Realtek ALC1220/RGB Fusion/Gaming Motherboard) - 20% off
Power Supply
- CORSAIR RMX White Series (2018), RM850x, 850 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply - White - 37% off
- Corsair Vengeance 650M 650 W (650W) 80 PLUS Silver Semi-Modular Power Supply (CP-9020175-NA) - 41% off
- Corsair Vengeance 750M, 750 Watt, 80+ Silver Certified, Semi-Modular Power Supply - 37% off
- Thermaltake Smart 700W 80+ White Certified PSU, Continuous Power with 120mm Ultra Quiet Fan, ATX 12V V2.3/EPS 12V Active PFC Power Supply PS-SPD-0700NPCWUS-W - 48% off
- Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W 80+ Gold Fully Modular PSU with Ultra Quiet Smart Zero 256-Color RGB Fan Power Supply, 10 Year Warranty PS-TPG-0850FPCGUS-R - 43% off
Storage
Hard disk drives
- Seagate FireCuda 2TB Solid State Hybrid Drive Performance SSHD â€" 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s Flash Accelerated for Gaming PC Laptop Frustration Free Packaging (ST2000DX002) - 40% off
- WD Black 4TB Performance Hard Drive - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD4005FZBX - 32% off
- WD Blue 4TB PC Hard Drive - 5400 RPM Class, SATA 6 Gb/s, 64 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD40EZRZ - 58% off
- W
- WD Black 6TB Performance Hard Drive - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD6003FZBXRemove non-product link - 30% off
- WD Red 8TB NAS Internal Hard Drive - 5400 RPM Class, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD80EFAXRemove non-product link - 68% off
- WD Red 10TB NAS Hard Drive - 5400 RPM Class, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD100EFAXRemove non-product link - 48% off
Solid-state drives
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 2TB Internal SSD - SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm - SDSSDH3-2T00-G25Remove non-product link - 72% off
- Samsung 860 QVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD, Gray - MZ-76Q4T0B/AMRemove non-product link - 27% off
- WD Blue 3D NAND 4TB Internal PC SSD - SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm - WDS400T2B0ARemove non-product link - 22% off
RGB Controller
CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed ControllerRemove non-product link - 47% off
Portable Storage
External drives
- G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD Durable Portable External Storage - USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) - 0G06053Remove non-product link - 55% off
- G-Technology 2TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD Durable Portable External Storage - USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) - 0G06054Remove non-product link - 59% off
- LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt USB 3.0 1TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD â€“ Drop Shock Dust Water Resistant Shuttle Drive, for Mac and PC Computer Desktop Workstation Laptop, 1 Mo Adobe CC (STEV1000400)Remove non-product link - 41% off
- LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt USB 3.0 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD â€“ Drop Shock Dust Water Resistant Shuttle Drive, for Mac and PC Computer Desktop Workstation Laptop, 1 Mo Adobe CC (STEV2000400)Remove non-product link - 43% off
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB External Hard Drive Desktop HDD â€“ USB 3.0, for Computer Desktop Workstation PC Laptop Mac, 2 USB Ports 2 Months Adobe CC Photography (STEL10000400)Remove non-product link - 37% off
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External Hard Drive HDD â€“ USB 3.0 for PC Laptop (STEB4000100)Remove non-product link - 47% off
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 6TB External Hard Drive HDD â€“ USB 3.0 for PC Laptop (STEB6000403)Remove non-product link - 23% off
- Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD â€“ Compatible with PS4 (STGD4000400)Remove non-product link - 25% off
- Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, White (HDTC940XW3CA)Remove non-product link - 33% off
- WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive - USB 3.0 - WDBWLG0100HBK-NESNRemove non-product link - 47% off
- WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD Cobalt Portable External Storage, USB 3.0 - WDBMCG0010BBT-WESNRemove non-product link - 41% off
- WD 4TB Gaming Drive Works with Playstation 4 Portable External Hard Drive - WDBM1M0040BBK-WESNRemove non-product link - 29% off
- WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive - USB 3.0 - WDBWLG0060HBK-NESNRemove non-product link - 53% off
USB sticks
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive - SDCZ430-064G-G46Remove non-product link - 65% off
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive - SDCZ93-064G-G46Remove non-product link - 50% off
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive - SDCZ93-128G-G46Remove non-product link - 40% off
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C - USB-C, USB 3.1 - SDDDC2-256G-G46Remove non-product link - 63% off
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive - SDCZ430-256G-G46Remove non-product link - 63% off
These deals aren’t earth-shattering, but they’re fair prices for inexpensive flash drives.
SD and microSD cards
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-128G-GN6MARemove non-product link - 71% off
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-256G-GN6MARemove non-product link - 86% off
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card - SDSDXV5-256G-GNCINRemove non-product link - 40% off
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-256G-GN6MARemove non-product link - 80% off
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-400G-GN6MARemove non-product link - 82% off
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-512G-GN6MARemove non-product link - 44% off
Like with the flash drives, the prices on these SD and microSD cards are about average for sales on flash media. The standouts are the 400GB and 512GB cards, which have hit an all-time low prices.
Routers and networking
Of the networking gear on sale, several of the Nighthawk routers are very good deals—down to their lowest prices yet. Both Netgear and TrendNET have power-over-ethernet switches at affordable prices, too, which are useful if you've recently hopped on board the Ubiquiti train but have been trying to minimize your costs.
Cable modems
- NETGEAR Cable Modem CM1000 - Compatible with all Cable Providers including Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, Cox | For Cable Plans Up to 1 Gigabit | DOCSIS 3.1Remove non-product link - 32% off
- NETGEAR Cable Modem CM700 - Compatible with all Cable Providers including Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, Cox | For Cable Plans Up to 500 Mbps | DOCSIS 3.0Remove non-product link - 36% off
Extenders and Powerline adapters
- TP-Link | AC750 WiFi Range Extender - Dual Band Cloud App Control | 2019 Release | Up to 750Mbps | One Button Setup Repeater, Internet Booster, Access Point | Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE220)Remove non-product link - 46% off
- TP-Link AV1000Mbps Powerline WiFi Extender, Powerline Adapter â€“ Dual band WiFi ((TL-WPA7510 KIT)Remove non-product link - 45% off
- TP-Link Deco Powerline Hybrid Mesh WiFi System - Mesh WiFi + Powerline Through The Walls, Seamless Roaming, Homecare Support, Works with Alexa (Deco P7)Remove non-product link - 35% off
Switches
- TRENDnet 5-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch, 4 x PoE+ Ports, 1 x Gigabit Port, Camera DIP Switch extends PoE+ 200m (656 ft.), Lifetime Protection, TPE-LG50, BlackRemove non-product link - 42% off
- TRENDnet 5-Port Gigabit PoE+ Switch, 31 W PoE Budget, 10 Gbps Switching Capacity, Plug & Play, Ethernet Network Switch, Data & Power through Ethernet to PoE Access Points and IP Cameras, Full & Half Duplex, TPE-TG50gRemove non-product link - 54% off
- TRENDnet 8-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch, 65W PoE Budget, Ethernet/Network Switch, Long-Range PoE+ extends Range up to 200m (656 ft.), 16 Gbps Switching Capacity, Lifetime Protection, TPE-LG80Remove non-product link - 26% off
Traditional routers
- D-Link Wireless Wifi Router â€“ Smart Dual Band â€“ MU-Mimo â€“ Powerful Dual Core Processor â€“ Blazing Fast Wi-Fi for Gaming and 4K Streaming â€“ Reliable Coverage (DIR-867-US)Remove non-product link - 28% off
- Linksys Tri-Band Mesh Wifi Router for Home (Max-Stream AC2200 MU-Mimo Wireless Mesh Router, Fast Wireless Router)Remove non-product link - 33% off
- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router (RAX200) - AX11000 Wireless Speed (up to 10.8 Gbps) | Coverage for Large Homes | 4 x 1G and 1 x 2.5G Ethernet Ports | 2 x 3.0 USBRemove non-product link - 25% off
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem WiFi Router Combo C7000-Compatible with all Cable Providers including Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, Cox | For Cable Plans Up to 400 Mbps | AC1900 WiFi speed | DOCSIS 3.0Remove non-product link - 36% off
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R6900P) - AC1900 Wireless Speed (up to 1900 Mbps) | Up to 1800 sq ft Coverage & 30 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports | Armor SecurityRemove non-product link - 45% off
- NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S Smart WiFi Router (R7800) - AC2600 Wireless Speed (up to 2600 Mbps) | Up to 2500 sq ft Coverage & 45 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet, 2 x 3.0 USB, and 1 x eSATA portsRemove non-product link - 47% off
- NETGEAR WiFi Router (R6230) - AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Speed (up to 1200 Mbps) | Up to 1200 sq ft Coverage & 20 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 2.0 USB PortsRemove non-product link - 44% off
- TP-Link AC2600 Smart WiFi Router - MU-MIMO, Gigabit, Beamforming, VPN Server, Works with Alexa&IFTTT(Archer A10)Remove non-product link - 30% off
- TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router â€“ MU-MIMO, 1.8GHz Quad-Core 64-bit CPU, Game First Priority, Link Aggregation, 16GB Storage, Airtime Fairness, Secured Wifi, Works with Alexa (Archer C5400X)Remove non-product link - 43% off
Smart home
It wouldn't be Prime Day without some killer deals on smart-home devices. From speakers to doorbells, alarms, cameras, and everything in between, Amazon has pulled out all the stops, with enough deals to turn any house from boring to brainy. Here are the best deals we've found so far:
Echo speakers
- Echo (2nd Generation) - $50 (50% off)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - $22 (56% off)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - $110 (27% off)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) - $160 (30% off)
- Echo Show 5 - 44% off
We're big fans of Amazon's Echo speakers, naming the Echo Spot as our top smart speaker and the Echo Dot as the best entry-level smart speaker in our roundup. While the Echo Spot isn't part of this sale, however, the brand new Echo Show 5 is, with Amazon slashing $40 off its price tag to bring it down to $50.
We're still in the process of reviewing the five-inch Show, but it left a great impression in our hands on, with a great compact design and excellent Alexa support. And if you don't want a screen in your smart speaker, the other options here are great too, with most at or near all-time-low prices.
Locks, alarms, and doorbells
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, 3rd gen - 37% off
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - $169
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell (first gen) with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - 53% off
- Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - 52% off
- Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - 55% off
- Ring Alarm 14 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - 58% off
- Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave PlusRemove non-product link - 30% off
If you're looking for peace of mind in your smart home, there are some great options here. The August Smart Lock Pro is one of the best locks in the business, earning our pick as the best retrofit smart lock in our roundup. We also like the Ring Alarm system, calling it "an absolute bargain" with a "smooth-as-silk installation process" and "everything it needs to grow into a comprehensive smart home system," so any of the nicely discounted options (which include varying amounts of sensors, motion detectors, and keypads) here will serve you well.
And finally, the Ring Doorbell is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. Both models come with a free Echo Dot for Alexa integration, but keep in mind that the Pro is one for wired connections, so if you don't have an existing doorbell, the all-time-low price on the first-gen WiFi model is the way to go. And finally, the Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus is a fantastic improvement over the Bluetooth model, even if it does eat through batteries pretty quickly.
Cameras
While we haven't reviewed this specific model—though we're fans of the Dome Camera—we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the half-off-plus deal on the two-camera YI home surveillance system, an all-time-low for this bundle.
Light bulbs
- Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb (KL110)Remove non-product link - 20% off
- Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, Tunable White (KL120)Remove non-product link - 33% off
- Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, Multicolor (KL130)Remove non-product link - 23% off
The Kasa Smart WiFi bulbs don't score as high as the Hue bulbs, but they're still solid options for anyone looking for affordable smart lighting in their homes. With three options—a color-tunable bulb (KL130), a white-tunable bulb (KL120), and a white dimmable/non-tunable bulb (KL110)—all pumping out 800 lumens. of light, and easy scheduling and presets in the app, the Kasa bulbs offer everything you need to get your smart home running, with no hub required.
Plugs
- Kasa Smart WiFi 2 Outlet Outdoor Plug by TP-Link Remove non-product link - 25% off 7/16
- Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-LinkRemove non-product link - 27% off. 7/16
TP-Link's Kasa plugs are among our favorite for turning dumb devices smart. The two-outlet outdoor plug is affordable and functional, and offer "enough compelling upgrades here ... to justify paying the premium," as we wrote in our review, and the indoor Plug Mini is easy to use and reliable.