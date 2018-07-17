Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best tech, electronics, PC, and mobile deals

For Amazon Prime Day 2018, the retailer has upped its game considerably. Its annual summer sale may not yet rival Black Friday, but this year’s event is a bright spot in an otherwise ho-hum season of bargain hunting.
Tech enthusiasts will find plenty to dig into. Discounts range from good to excellent in multiple categories—you’ll find everything from cables to TVs on the cheap. Additionally, Amazon is supplementing the bargains with additional promotions, like deeply discounted trials for various Amazon services and a ton of free PC games via Twitch Prime.
Deals will roll out continually over the course of Prime Day (between July 16 12 p.m. PT and July 17 11:59 p.m. PT), so be sure to check this page regularly for updates. Sold-out deals are noted with strike-through text.
Note: In order to participate in Amazon Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member.
Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best tech deals
We’ve listed the most notable all-day deals below, sorted by category. Our picks focus primarily on entertainment and smart-home products, as well as PC and Android gear. Unfortunately, Amazon still isn’t discounting much of anything Apple-oriented, but some deals (like those on storage and fitness trackers) should still be of use to Mac and iPhone users.
Be aware that all-day deals can run out of stock before Prime Day is over.
As for Lightning Deals, the company has again increased the number of those short, timed sales. Because they vary in duration and can end with an abrupt halt if their allotted inventory runs out, we won’t list the best of those. We do have some tips in our explanation of Amazon Prime Day to help you make the most of Lightning Deals, though.
Amazon devices
Highlights include:
- $20 - Fire TV stick
- $30 - Echo Dot
- $60 - Amazon Cloud Cam
- $70 - Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa, 32GBRemove non-product link (ad-supported version)
- $80 - Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported version)
- $100 - Echo Look
- $130 - Echo Show
- $140 - Ring Spotlight Cam
- $175 - Ring Video Doorbell Pro
All of these particular Amazon house products are at their lowest prices ever. With the exception of the Echo Dot, which is the same price we saw during Black Friday 2017. The additional savings you get over previous sales range between $5 and $100. Standout deals include the Amazon Cloud Cam (MSRP $120), Ring Spotlight Cam (MSRP $200), and Echo Look (MSRP $200).
Cell Phones & Accessories
Cell Phones
Here are several highlights:
- $170 - Honor 7X 32GBRemove non-product link (unlocked)
- $260 - Moto G6 64GB Prime Exclusive model (unlocked)
- $500 - Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GBRemove non-product link (unlocked)
- $650 - Samsung Galaxy Note 8Remove non-product link (unlocked)
These headliners all offer steep discounts—and we liked three of them quite well. (You can read our reviews of the Honor 7X, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for the rundown.)
In the budget range, the Honor 7X and its amazing screen were already a good deal at $200, so getting another $30 off is a solid discount. Jumping up to the premium phones will net you $300 off the list price of our favorite phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, as well as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro—the current champ in our Last Cam Standing series.
Accessories
- $5 - AmazonBasics 2-port USB car charger 4.8 amp, Black/Red
- $153 - Fossil Gen 3 Smartwatch Q Explorist (46mm), various colors
- $153 - Fossil Gen 3 Smartwatch Q Venture (42mm), various colors
The best cell phone accessory deals hit the extreme ends of the spectrum. On one side, we have super affordable AmazonBasics gear. On the other side we have a set of Fossil smartwatches running Wear OS in two sizes. At just a smidge over $150, they’re a fair price, and come in a variety of finishes and band types. (Models with stainless steel bands will cost you an additional $12.)
Power banks
- $18 - Anker PowerCore Fusion (5000mAh portable charger / USB wall charger)
- $19 - Anker PowerCore 10000
- $31 - Anker PowerCore 20100mAh
Of these power banks, the Fusion’s got the best discount at a new all-time low price. The 20,100mAh bank is actually a few dollars more than its lowest sale price, but still a decent deal if you need one right now.
Electronics
Headphones, portable speakers, and microphones
- $69 - Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker (Black, Blue, Orange)
- $74.25 - Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio Microphone, Black
- $89 - Blue Yeti USB Microphone (various colors)
$100 - Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth headphone with active noise cancellation
- $125 - Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones (Android)
- $125 - Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones (Apple)
Aspiring and regular podcasters are in luck this Prime Day, with deals on the popular Blue Yeti and Audio Technica AT2020 microphones. A couple of Bose products also feature lowest-ever prices—the Bose SoundLink Micro bluetooth speaker (which we liked), and the popular QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones.
Tablets
These two highly popular Android tablets can be had for their lowest prices ever during Prime Day.
Fitness trackers
- $60 - Garmin vivofit 4
- $90 - Fitbit Alta HR, Small (various colors)
- $90 - Fitbit Alta HR, Large (various colors)
- $90 - Fitbit Alta HR, XL, Black
This is a particularly good set of deals, given the combination of price and features.
The Garmin vivofit 4, generally liked but held back by average performance, becomes a lot more appealing at $60. Key feature: It’s rated to last for an entire year on a single user-replaceable battery. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Alta HR—the runner up for “Best all-around Fitbit” in our Best Fitbit roundup—has finally dropped below $100.
Genetic testing
- $50 - National Geographic DNA Test Kit: Geno 2.0 Next Generation (Ancestry)
- $100 - 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
DNA test kits live in a strange place between science, tech, and marketing. Still, they're incredibly popular, and if you have no qualms about the potential privacy and data issues, these kits have never been cheaper.
Home entertainment
4K Blu-Ray Players and Media Streaming Devices
It’s not a traditional media player, but that gives the Xbox One S an extra edge in value—you can use it as a gaming console in addition to streaming media or playing 4K Blu-ray discs.
As for the Shield TV, it’s not nearly as steep a discount as we saw during Black Friday (you could have saved another $20 if you’d purchased then). Still, if you’ve been wanting one and don’t want to wait any longer, you can at least snag a modest 10% discount.
Media
- $75 - Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 (Blu-ray + Digital)
- $23 - Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection (DVD)
- $29 - Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection (Blu-ray)
- $80 - Harry Potter 8-film Collection (4K + Blu-ray + Digital)
- $11 - Star Trek: The Animated Series (DVD)
- $14 - Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection (Blu-ray)
- $15 - Star Trek Trilogy Collection (Blu-ray)
- $18 - Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection (Blu-ray)
- $18 - Star Trek: The Animated Series (Blu-ray)
- $25 - Star Trek: The Original Series - The Complete Series (DVD)
- $28 - Star Trek: Enterprise - The Complete Series (DVD)
- $30 - Star Trek: Stardate Collection (Blu-ray)
- $35 - Star Trek: Enterprise - The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
- $35 - Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
- $40 - Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series (DVD)
- $45 - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Complete Series (DVD)
- $45 - Star Trek: Voyager: The Complete Series (DVD)
- $68 - Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
You can find a TV deal to pair with these deals on popular movies and TV shows if you like, but otherwise, it’s easy to enjoy the savings on these box sets. (There’s even been a price war between Amazon and other retailers on that Harry Potter 4K bundle—it started the day at $100, and is now currently $80.)
The only disappointing about these deals is how painfully obvious it makes the lack of a Deep Space Nine HD remaster. C’mon, Amazon, use your muscle to help us out on this one.
TV audio equipment
TVs
- $195 - TCL 40S305 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
- $438 - Sony KD49X720E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
- $650 - LG 65UJ7700 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
The LG's sold out, but the current TV deal of the moment is a 40-inch 1080p TCL model for $200. Arguably, given how 4K media's yet to take over, you can't go too wrong with this basic budget TV. We don't expect the smart functions to be of much use (likely, they'll be slow, given user complaints about this TV set), so you may want to snag a Fire TV stick while it's also on sale.
PC and PC parts
Portable Storage
External drives
- $59 - Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for Mac
- $59 - WD 2TB USB 3.0 My Passport for PS4
- $60 - LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive
- $63 - Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
- $80 - LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB USB 3.0 USB 3.0 portable hard drive
- $90 - Seagate Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for Mac
- $110 - Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
- $140 - Seagate Backup Plus Hub for Mac 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive
- $200 - SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
- $270 - Samsung T5 USB 3.1 portable SSD, 1TB
- $400 - SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD
Most of these drives match previous sale prices, but the real gem among the bunch is the Samsung T5, which features fast speeds and a new all-time low price. As for the hard drive branded for PlayStation 4, you can ignore that marketing if you just want to use it with a laptop or desktop PC; just make sure to format it for your system and you’re good to go.
USB sticks
- $22 - SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive
- $23 - SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive
- $40 - SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive
- $17.50 - Sandisk Ultra 64GB dual-drive USB Type-C
- $27 - SanDisk Ultra 128GB dual-drive USB Type-C
- $14 - SanDisk Ultra 64GB dual-drive for Android Devices and Computers
- $49 - SanDisk Ultra 256GB dual-drive for Android Devices and Computers
- $51 - SanDisk 128GB iXpand flash drive for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver
These deals aren’t ground-shattering, but they’re fair prices for inexpensive flash drives.
SD and microSD cards
- $23 - SanDisk Extreme 64GB SDXC UHS-I Card
- $41 - SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card
- $85 - SanDisk Extreme 256GB SDXC UHS-I Card
- $27 - SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with adapter
- $46 - SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with adapter
- $74 - SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC UHS-I card with adapter
- $140 - SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with adapter
Like with the flash drives, the prices on these SD and microSD cards are about average for sales on flash media. The one standout is the 400GB card, which has hit an all-time low price.
Routers and networking
Of the networking gear on sale, the budget Nighthawk router is a very good deal—down to its lowest price yet. We’ve also got our eye on the Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system deal—the Orbi’s one of our favorites mesh routers, and this particular model comes with a built-in cable modem.
Cable modems
- $69 - Netgear DOCSIS 3.0 24x8 Cable Modem
- $80 - Netgear DOCSIS 3.0 32x8 Cable Modem
- $136 - Netgear DOCSIS 3.0 32x8 Gigabit Cable Modem
Extenders and switches
- $23 - Netgear Wi-Fi range extender
- $24 - TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit ethernet Easy Smart Switch
- $37 - Netgear AC1200-EX6120 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender
- $110 - Linksys AC3000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender
Mesh routers
- $135 - Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System, White (1 pack) (Alexa compatible)
- $220 - NETGEAR Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
- $230 - Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System, White (2 pack) (Alexa compatible)
- $230 - Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System, Black (2 pack)
Traditional routers
- $45 - Asus AC1300 dual-band MIMO Gigabit router
- $60 - ASUS AC1700 wireless dual-band gigabit router
- $112 - Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi MIMO Router
- $216 - Linksys AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi MIMO Router (Alexa compatible)
Software
- $20 - Norton Security Deluxe (5 devices)
- $33 - Norton Security Premium (10 devices) | [review]
- $50 - Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 (download)
- $80 - Dropbox Plus 1TB 1-year subscription (download)
- $96 - Adobe Creative Cloud Photography subscription (download)
A handful of software can be had for a good price, even if the savings look somewhat modest on the more expensive subscriptions. For example, Dropbox discounts are rare and often involve gift cards or store credits, but this $20 savings is a straight cut. Adobe Creative Cloud subscription bargains are also often elusive.
The Adobe Photoshop Elements deal is less rare, but if you wait, you’ll have to do so for at least several months if not longer. At this price, though, why hesitate?
Smart home
On the whole, the smart home products we’ve found are at the best prices we’ve seen. (A couple are a dollar or two above their historical low, but it’s very close.)
Many of these products have been tested by our staff, with favorable results. Be sure to check out our reviews for more details. In the cases where we found average performance, current sale prices make it more worthwhile to give a product a go.
Note: For Amazon Cam Cloud, Ring Doorbell, and Ring Spotlight cam deals, check our Amazon devices coverage.
Baby monitor
- $150 - Netgear Arlo Wi-Fi Baby Monitor | [review]
Lawn control
- $150 - Rachio WiFi Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller, 16-zone, Alexa-compatible (2nd Generation) | [review]
Smart light bulbs
- $18 - TP-Link Soft White A19 Wi-Fi Light Bulb LB110
- $22 - TP-Link Tunable White A19 Wi-Fi Light Bulb LB120
- $35 - Philips Hue Color Ambiance 1st Gen BR30
- $35 - Philips Hue A19 White Ambiance 2 pack
- $37 - Philips Hue A19 Color Bulb | [review]
- $42 - Philips Hue White Ambiance GU10 Spot Light 2 pack
Smart light switches
- $25.50 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch HS200
- $48 - TP-Link Kasa Smart HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch
- $55 - TP-Link Kasa Smart HS210 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch Kit