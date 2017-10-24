The best PC hardware we’re using now and why we love it

I get to test drive a lot of laptops and the one I always seem to gravitate to has been HP's Spectre x360 13. I wasnt a fan of the originalSpectrex360, which I felt was just too heavy and too large. And to be honest, the concept of a convertible didn't wow me either. That is, until the second-generation model arrived. Color me converted.

HP's Spectre x360 13 is now light enough, thin enough, and powerful enough that I'm over the whole Surface tablet thing. I've found that I still use convertibles in traditional laptop mode 95 percent of the time, and the lap-ability of the Surface just doesn't compare to a real clamshell. What's more, the Spectre x360 13 is thin enough that, in the one in 20 times I do this, folding the keyboard back behind the display makes for a perfectly acceptable tablet mode. With its 10-point touch and pen support (in the updated version), Surface can't compare.

The Spectre x360 13 also charges via USB-C like my phone, and unlike Dell's XPS 13 convertible, it features a full-size USB Type A port. TheSpectrex360 13 was also one of the first to support external graphics with its Thunderbolt 3 port—so yeah, if I really wanted to, I could get a very decent gaming experience out of it.

Expectmy full write-up on how well theSpectrex360 13 did on trips from Taipei to Los Angeles soon. –Gordon Mah Ung