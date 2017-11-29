Awesome tech gifts that cost $50 or less
Please your friends and loved ones with these cool and affordable, tested and approved, tech-centric gifts.
When it comes to finding gifts that are cool, useful, and affordable, technology can check all those boxes. And contrary to what you might think, the audience for cool tech gifts is quite broad, with options for virtually everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Don’t believe us? Check out the killer array of products we found costing $50 or less.
Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo’s smaller, more affordable sibling is a fail-safe gift for anyone who values convenience. Driven by Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, this unobtrusive puck puts a wealth of useful information, entertainment, and practical functionality just a voice-command away.
Use the Echo Dot to control a home’s lighting, play music, estimate commute times, operate a timer, answer trivia questions, read books and news bulletins aloud, provide local movie times and locations, hail an Uber, or order anything from Amazon (natch).
Don’t be surprised if your gift of a single Dot has the recipient buying more to fill every room.
Ninety7 Vaux speaker dock
For that someone who already has an Echo Dot, the Vaux speaker dock makes a great gift ($49.99 on Amazon). Drop your Dot into the hollowed-out top of the Vaux, and you greatly improve the Dot’s sound quality. The Vaux also makes the Dot portable.
A 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery in the Vaux will reportedly power the combo for about six hours, depending on use case, allowing you to take the Dot on the go. A 3.5mm aux jack on the Vaux allows you to hardwire a phone or tablet to the speaker, as well. (Read our full review of the Vaux.)
Echogear Outlet Shelf
Another great accessory for the Echo Dot—or any other AC-powered speaker or smart device—is this handy Outlet Shelf ($14.99 on Amazon).
Simply use it to replace an existing outlet cover, and just like that, you’ve added a small shelf right above the power outlet on which to set your device.
Granted, this works best with outlets that aren’t located down near the floor. Kitchens and wet bars are obvious candidates for placement. (Read our full review.)
See TechHive’s article on the best Amazon Echo add-ons and accessories, for other nifty gift ideas in this space.
SnapPower Charger and SnapPower Safelight
Another ingenious idea, SnapPower’s Charger ($21.95 on Amazon) ensures that your USB charger is always where you expect it to be, permanently affixed to the outlet of your choosing.
Installing the Charger outlet cover is straightforward and doesn’t involve messing with any wiring. (See TechHive’s full review.)
SnapPower’s Safelight ($17.95 on Amazon) follows the same concept, but with an LED nightlight (with three brightness settings) built into the outlet-cover. (See TechHive’s full review.)
Roku Streaming Stick (2017)
For anyone on your gift list who doesn’t already own a smart TV or streaming box, the Roku Streaming Stick ($49.99 on Amazon) is a fantastic option.
The thumb-sized drive simply plugs into a TV’s HDMI slot, bringing Roku’s unparalleled selection of streaming apps to the screen. That selection includes apps for all the popular subscription services—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Go—as well as several lesser-known gems.
The latest version of the Streaming Stick has us especially smitten, thanks to the remote’s ability to control TV power and volume, and the addition of voice recognition.
Note: The standard version of the Streaming Stick supports 1080p TV sets; you’ll need the Streaming Stick+ for 4K screens—that model costs $69 on Amazon. See our full review of both models.
Raspberry Pi Model B
The Raspberry Pi makes a great gift for tinkerers.
This tiny bare-bones PC ($34.55 on Amazon), which was initially introduced as a teaching tool, has captured the hearts and imaginations of hobbyists, and become the basis for all sorts of cool projects.
We’ve highlighted several of the inventive uses DIYers have found for the Raspberry Pi, from the highly practical to the insanely innovative. But, really, the possibilities are endless.
Vastar 58-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
Another great gift for tinkerers, especially PC builders, this magnetic screwdriver kit (currently $10.49 on Amazon) offers all the various tiny tools needed for fixing and replacing parts in tight spaces.
The telescoping magnet alone can save a user the time and frustration of extracting dropped bits. This is perfect as a stocking stuffer.
Anker SoundCore A3102 Bluetooth speaker
There’s a reason Anker’s SoundCore A3102 is Techhive’s pick as best budget Bluetooth speaker. It’s solidly built, its weatherized exterior makes it easy to pick up and carry, and it pumps out decent sound for its incredibly low price ($29.99 on Amazon).
The portable speaker measures 6.5 inches wide, 2.25 inches high, and 1.75 inches deep. Its 4,400mAh battery charges via a micro-USB port, a 3.5mm jack makes it usable with headphones, and an integrated mic lets the speaker function as a speakerphone. (Learn more in the full review.)
Valve Steam Link
Here’s a gift that will please the PC gamer in your life. Valve’s Steam Link set-top box ($49.99 on Amazon), lets you stream any games stored on Steam from a PC to a large-screen TV.
In our tests, performance with even twitchy, fast-paced shooters was satisfying. And who can deny the pleasure of being able to play games from the comfort of a couch?
Learn more in our full review.
SteelSeries Dex Gaming Mousepad
PC gamers take their pastime very seriously. It’s not enough to have a fast PC with the latest graphics card. The peripherals are important too—monitor, keyboard, and mouse all contribute to an optimum gaming experience. And so does the mouse pad.
That’s right. Having a surface designed specifically for fast action and intensive use can give a PC gamer an edge over pedestrian pads. We found the SteelSeries Dex ($39.99 on Amazon) to be particularly impressive, providing a smooth and consistent surface throughout our tests.
8bitdo SNES30
For PC gamers who have a penchant for emulated gaming classics, we recommend the 8bitdo SNES30 retro controller ($39.99 on Amazon).
This homage to the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System controller perfectly mimics the look and feel of the original, accommodating classic gameplay on modern systems. It connects to a PC via Bluetooth or an included USB cable.
It’s a standout among third-party controllers. Read our full review.
USB-C-to-Micro-USB adapters
Another great stocking stuffer, these handy adapters (available in a two-pack for $10 from Amazon) are a small-but-mighty convenience for anyone with a phone or tablet that charges via a USB-C.
Say you lose or forget your USB-C cable, these adapters save the day by letting you borrow a common micro-USB cable to power and recharge your device.
Tronsmart Presto PBT10 USB power bank
Among the best USB power banks we’ve tested, the Presto PBT10 stands out for a number of reasons.
Besides being very affordable ($22.99 on Amazon), it’s light and portable, it supports Quick Charge 3.0, and in our tests it proved to be incredibly efficient. Indeed, we found this to be the best USB portable charger for travel, as you can see in our full review.