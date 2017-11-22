Black Friday deals: Best smart-home discounts
Upgrade your home with these deals on speakers, thermostats, light bulbs, security cameras, and more.
Get smart
The future is now. Just look at all the new and nifty ways our homes can do more for us. From regulating temperatures, to operating our lights, to keeping us secure and responding to a variety of our commands.
If you haven’t experienced this level of convenience yet, Black Friday might be tempt you to take the plunge. This year’s deals on smart-home devices span many popular products—including a few of our faves—from a range of categories: doorbells, security cameras, light bulbs, security lights, thermostats, vacuums, and more.
While some of these deals are already in effect, some don’t start for another day or two, which we’ve noted.
FRED MEYER: Google Home Mini for $30
Sale starts Friday, November 24 at 5AM local time
Best pre-Black Friday price: $50
Nothing says “smart home” like a smart speaker that responds to your commands to control the lights, thermostat, television, and more. Fred Meyer has the Google Home Mini on sale for $30 this Black Friday—Best Buy offers the same price. The original Google Home, which adds touch controls, better microphones and speakers is $79 this Black Friday instead of the usual $129 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Walmart.
BEST BUY: Echo Plus for $120
Sale starts Thursday, November 23 at 5PM local time
Best pre-Black Friday price: $150
If the Google Home lineup doesn’t suit you, Amazon’s Echo speakers and assorted devices are also on sale pretty much everywhere. The Echo Plus is available for $120 at Best Buy, the second-generation Echo is $80 at Best Buy, Fred Meyer, and Newegg, and the Echo Show is $180 at Best Buy. If you’d rather have the diminutive Echo Dot you can get it for $30 at Best Buy. These prices will also be available, of course, at Amazon.
WALMART: Chromecast for $20
Sale starts Thursday, November 23 at 5PM local time
Best pre-Black Friday price: $35
If you’re picking up a Google Home or Google Home Mini for someone, don’t forget to throw a Chromecast in the box. Using a Chromecast to fire up Netflix with your voice really shows how awesome these systems are. Walmart and others are dropping the Chromecast price down to $20, which is $15 off the usual price. Walmart’s deal includes a $5 VUDU credit—almost enough for a free video rental. Chromecast is a great choice for anyone with a 1080p TV; however, if you’ve already gone 4K might as well get ready for the revolution with the Chromecast Ultra for $54 at Best Buy.
STAPLES: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa for $25
Sale starts Friday, November 24 at 7AM local time
Best pre-Black Friday price: $40
If Amazon is more your thing, you can convert your TV to that ecosystem for $25 at Staples. The Fire TV Stick comes with an Aexa Voice Remote to control the stick with your voice for playing Netflix, HBO, and other content. If you get an Amazon Prime membership you can also take advantage of Fire TV specials like Amazon Video and NFL Thursday Night Football.
If Staples runs out, this deal is also at Best Buy.
LOWE'S: Ecobee4 smart thermostat for $200
Sale is available at this writing
Best pre-Black Friday price: $249
With most of North America in the midst of early winter, it’s a good time to get a smart thermostat to heat the home more efficiently. The new ecobee4 is available for $200 at Lowe’s through Wednesday, November 29. The ecobee4 has Alexa compatibility built in, so you can use your thermostat for more than just adjusting the temperature. If you’re not an Echo/Alexa type, the thermostat also works with Google Assistant, the SmartThings Hub, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT.
Nest Outdoor and Indoor Cameras for $140 and $150 at multiple retailers
Best pre-Black Friday prices: $178 and $198
Any smart home lover needs security cameras you can access remotely. Nest’s indoor and outdoor cameras are on sale during Black Friday at multiple retailers including Fred Meyer (indoor and outdoor), Lowe’s (indoor only), Newegg (indoor only), and Target (indoor only). The indoor camera offers a 130-degree wide-angle view, 1080p recording, activity detection and alerts, night vision, and a two-way speaker. The outdoor version offers the same features, but adds the obvious need for weatherproofing.
BEST BUY: Ring Floodlight Camera for $225
Sale is available at this writing
Best pre-Black Friday price: $250
If Nest’s cameras don’t interest you, try the more aggressive Ring Floodlight Camera. Best Buy has it for $225. As its name suggests, this device offers powerful lights and a camera to deter the bad guys from messing with your home. It’s also got a 100dB siren to really shine a light on the activities outside the house. It also offers features like Wi-Fi recording, streaming, and a night vision mode to monitor the home even when the lights are off.
WALMART: Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 for $90
Sale begins Thursday, November 23 at 6PM
Best pre-Black Friday price: $147
Netgear’s Nighthawk brand has some nice routers, and when we first looked at the AC1900 Nighthawk back in 2013 we really like it. This version of the Nighthawk features Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900 Mbps—connection permettting—three external attenas, 802.11ac, and downstream and upstream prioritizaion for gaming. If Walmart’s Nighthawk AC1900 sale isn’t to your liking, check out Best Buy’s Black Friday sale on the Netgear Nighthawk X6—$160, down from the usual best price of $228.
GOABODE.COM: Abode Secure Bundle for $330
Sale begins Friday, November 24
Best pre-Black Friday price $430
We looked at the Abode Home starter kit back in March and really like it as a home security system. The Abode Secure bundle includes the Starter Kit that’s loaded with two door/window sensors, an indoor motion sensor with camera, remote key fob, and the Abode Gateway that includes a 93db siren, 12 hour battery, and support for the ZigBee and Z-Wave protocols to integrate with select third-party devices. On top of the Starter Kit you get one year of monitoring, one year of celluar backup, and 90 days of timeline and media storage.
WALMART: Arlo Camera 3-pack for $200
Sale begins Thursday, November 23 at 6PM
Best pre-Black Friday sale price: $375
Walmart’s got a three-pack of Netgear’s Arlo wireless security camera system for $200. That’s nearly half off the best pre-Black Friday price. The package includes a Smart Home base station (not pictured), and three of the Arlo cameras that work both indoors and outdoors with night vision and weatherproofing. When we first looked at the Arlo cameras in 2015 we liked them, but we didn’t like the fact that you couldn’t store video locally. Still, if you don’t mind that $200 is a great price for this starter kit.