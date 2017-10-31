Black Friday deals: PC and PC component steals

PC enthusiasts have good reason to jump on the Black Friday bandwagon. Great deals can be had on complete systems and PC components. That is, if you know where to look. A cheap laptop might sound good, but a close look at the specs could be revealing: One retailer might offer a $450 notebook with a last-generation processor, while a different retailer will have a similarly priced model with a newer CPU—or more storage, or more RAM....

When it comes to PC components, beware the mail-in rebate. We prefer deals that don’t require extra work (if you forget, the deal is moot). See what kind of Black Friday bargains we discovered in 2016, and check back as Black Friday 2017 approaches for the best bargains on PC gear.