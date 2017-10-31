GALLERY

Black Friday deals: Best sales on TVs, speakers, and streaming video devices

The living-room deals that TV buffs and cord cutters should actually care about.

It's a jungle out there
Various 4K HDR TVs at a discount
LG OLED TVs: 55-inch for $1,800; 65-inch for $2,800

  • LG 55" B6 OLED 4K UHD HDR TV w/ Blu-ray Player Bundle

VARIOUS RETAILERS: Roku Streaming Stick, $35

  • Roku Streaming Stick (2016)

AMAZON: Epson Home Cinema 2040 1080p projector, $500

  • Epson Home Cinema 2040 1080p 3D 3LCD Home Theater Projector

BEST BUY: Toshiba 49-inch 4K TV with Google Cast, $200

  • 49" LED 4K UHD TV

VARIOUS RETAILERS: Amazon Fire TV Stick, $30

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2016)

WALMART: Roku Express+, $25

  • Roku Express+

SAM'S CLUB: Vizio 38.5-inch 2.1 Soundbar with wireless...

  • Vizio 38.5-inch 2.1 Soundbar with wireless subwoofer

VARIOUS RETAILERS: Google Chromecast, $25
BEST BUY: Logitech Harmony 700 remote, $50

  • Logitech Harmony 700

BEST BUY: Roku 3, $50
BEST BUY: Sharp 55-inch Roku TV, $250

  • Sharp 55" LED 1080p Roku TV - Black

It's a jungle out there

There’s a lot to love about Black Friday and the opportunity it provides to score some sweet deals. But there’s also a lot to be leery of. That seems particularly true of home-theater deals, which can present a minefield of sub-par models from the big brands, outdated tech, and trumped-up “bargains” that aren’t actually that at all.

Lucky for you, we’re willing to sift through the crap in search of the real gems. Below you can see the great finds we unearthed last Black Friday. We’ve got our eyes peeled for the best home-theater deals to be had on Black Friday 2017 and we'll update our list accordingly.

suhdtv
Samsung

Various 4K HDR TVs at a discount

Sale starts: Varies

4K panels are cheap now, which is why you’ll see so many 4K TV deals advertised on Black Friday. If you really care about picture quality, ignore the vast majority of them and get a TV with 4K HDR support. Samsung, Sony, and Vizio are selling 65-inch HDR sets this week for $1,500, $1,400, and $1,150, respectively, with different screen sizes also available at a discount. These aren’t mega-deals—you’re probably saving a couple hundred bucks, tops—but unlike so many other Black Friday TVs, these ones actually deserve your dollars.

lgoled

LG OLED TVs: 55-inch for $1,800; 65-inch for $2,800

Sale started: November 20

The true blacks and vivid colors of OLED are a bit more affordable than usual this week, with LG knocking $200 off the price of its 55-inch and 65-inch OLED panels. Sure, you could get four or five LED TVs for the same price as one of these, but you don't need to be a videophile to see the difference in quality. These deals should be available at retailers everywhere (including Amazon and Best Buy) through November 28, though you may want to check on Dell’s website, which was bundling Blu-ray players and gift cards at the same $1,800 and $2,800 price points earlier this week.

rokustreamingstick
VARIOUS RETAILERS: Roku Streaming Stick, $35

Sale started: November 20

Roku’s latest stick is our pick for best budget streaming device, with the best app selection, solid performance, and lots of little touches that make the video experience more enjoyable. The $15 discount is the steepest we’ve ever seen, so now’s a great a time to stock up and help out your friends who are trying to cut the cable TV cord. The deal’s available at Amazon, Best BuyTarget, Walmart, and other major retailers.

epsonprojector
AMAZON: Epson Home Cinema 2040 1080p projector, $500

Sale started: November 22

Reviews of this Epson LCD projector typically compare it to products in the $800 to $1000 range, but on Black Friday you can get it for just $500. The 2200-lumen, 1080p projector provides a 90-inch image at eight feet away, or 134 inches from 12 feet away. Grab it from Amazon before 11:50 p.m. on Black Friday.

toshibacasttv
BEST BUY: Toshiba 49-inch 4K TV with Google Cast, $200

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

It’s rare to see a 49-inch TV for less than $300, let alone one with a 4K panel and useful smart TV features like this Toshiba TV at Best Buy. Though you shouldn’t expect the world in picture quality, it has the same functionality as Chromecast, and plenty of inputs (three HDMI, Composite, USB) for connecting other devices. Expect this deal to go quickly when sales start at 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Note: This one’s in-store only, so dress warmly…)

firetvstick
VARIOUS RETAILERS: Amazon Fire TV Stick, $30

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

The second-generation Fire TV Stick is a perfect fit for Amazon Prime subscribers, with powerful voice controls and an interface that emphasizes content over apps. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all offer the $10 discount, though it's possible that Target may limit it to in-store shopping only. (It's listed as a doorbuster.)

WALMART: Roku Express+, $25

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

The Roku Express isn’t the fastest or most feature-rich media streamer on the market, but its stablemate, the Roku+, adds a composite video output. That makes it a great gift for anyone you know who’s still rocking an old CRT television, especially at $15 off the regular price. Grab it at Walmart starting 6 p.m. on Thursday, either in-store or online.

viziosmartcast
SAM'S CLUB: Vizio 38.5-inch 2.1 Soundbar with wireless subwoofer, $120

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

Aside from offering solid sound quality on the cheap, the big hook with Vizio’s latest soundbars is the inclusion of Google Cast functionality, which lets you stream internet music directly through the speakers instead of relying on Bluetooth. It also supports whole-home audio if you have multiple Cast speakers or a Chromecast Audio dongle. The $120 Black Friday deal at Sam’s Club is the best price we’ve seen, more than covering the $45 cost of an annual membership. (Costco members can get the same Soundbar on Black Friday for $130.)

chromecast
VARIOUS RETAILERS: Google Chromecast, $25

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

The best thing about Chromecast is how it makes the most of cheap hardware, offloading all navigation to your phone, tablet, or PC. Assuming you’re comfortable with the phone-as-remote concept, Chromecast will provide you with many years of utility, and a bunch of retailers are selling it for $10 off on Black Friday. Look for it at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.

logitechharmony
BEST BUY: Logitech Harmony 700 remote, $50

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

Though the Harmony 700 lacks the smart-home controls and smartphone integration of Logitech’s newer universal remotes, this basic IR blaster gets the job done for controlling the TV, Blu-ray players, and sound systems, along with certain streaming boxes and game consoles. Best Buy will be selling it for half-off its going price on Black Friday.

roku3
BEST BUY: Roku 3, $50

Sale starts: November 24 (Thursday)

Although the Roku 3 is officially discontinued, it’s still a tremendous value at $50 (reduced from $100). The set-top box includes ethernet, USB storage support, and a MicroSD slot, and its remote control supports voice search and private headphone listening. To get all those features on a current-generation Roku, you’d have to spend $130 on a Roku Ultra, which is overkill if you don’t have a 4K HDR television. Grab this deal at Best Buy starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, or online.

sharprokutv
BEST BUY: Sharp 55-inch Roku TV, $250

Sale starts: November 25 (Friday)

If you’re willing to forgo 4K resolution—and chances are you won’t notice the difference at this screen size anyway—this 55-inch Sharp TV will have an unbeatable $250 price tag (regularly $500) on Black Friday. To sweeten the deal, it’s a Roku TV, so you’ll have a killer selection of streaming apps built in. You’ll have to wake up early, though, as this deal will only be at Best Buy stores at 8 a.m. on Friday.

