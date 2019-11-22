Black Friday 2019 deals: The cheapest gaming PC you can build

You can find deals on PC components all year round, but Black Friday is unique in how loss leaders, a broader variety of low-priced items, and combo discounts chain together. The end result is savings across the board, with parts arriving all about the same time for immediate assembly and enjoyment.
Over the last few years (2016, 2017, and 2018), I’ve challenged myself to see just how cheaply you could build a gaming PC using Black Friday deals. Each November, the results have gotten better and better. Ryzen keeps increasing in performance while dropping in price, and likewise SSDs with capacity. For 2019, RAM will be an additional source for high-value bargains.
How do we know this? Well, Black Friday isn’t officially here yet, but the deals are already rolling out. And because the sales have been trickling out, I’m kicking off this article with discounts that catch my eye. That way, you can take advantage of great prices as they pop up if you’re building along with me.
The build list for the cheapest gaming PC possible will come later, when Black Friday deals are in full swing. (Likely early next week.) And don’t worry—I’ll have several gaming builds to suggest, not just the cheapest one possible.
Note: Asterisked deals are exceptional prices. Deals in italics have expired.
CPU
- $60 - AMD Ryzen 3 2200G [Micro Center, in-store only]
- $80 - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 [Micro Center, in-store only]
- $110 - AMD Ryzen 5 2600 [Newegg via eBay]
- $130* - AMD Ryzen 7 2700X [Micro Center, in-store only]
- $200 - AMD Ryzen 5 3600X [Amazon]
- $200 - AMD Ryzen 5 3600X [Micro Center, in-store only]
Monitors
- $100* - 24-inch Dell S2419HGF (1080p 144Hz TN FreeSync / G-Sync compatible)
Motherboard
- $60 - ASRock B450M PRO4 AM4 Micro ATX AMD Motherboard
(After filing $10 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase)
- $70 - Gigabyte B450 AORUS AM4 mATX [Micro Center]
(Note: This mobo is only noteworthy for the $30 discount when paired with a qualifying CPU, like the 1600 or 2700X)
RAM
- $50 - SKILL Aegis 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000 [Newegg]
- $50 - Team T-Force Vulcan Z 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000 [Newegg]
- $60 - GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 [Newegg]
- $78 - SKILL Trident Z RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 [Newegg]
- $83 - SKILL Trident Z RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3600 [Newegg]
- $110 - SKILL Ripjaws V 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 [Newegg]
Storage
- $32 - Crucial BX500 240GB SSD [Micro Center]
- $230* - Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SSD [Newegg]
(Newsletter subscribers, use code EMCXUUVT2 at checkout for another $5 off)