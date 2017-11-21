Black Friday deals: The cheapest gaming PC you can build

The one thing we like more than building our own PCs is doing so for very little cash. Now’s the best time for that: Black Friday deals often include amazingly low prices on components, fantastic combo and bundle deals, and extras like a copy of a video game.

Last year, I decided to see just how low you could go using Black Friday deals. I came up with three budget gaming builds, all based around a Micro Center combo deal on AMD’s FX-8350 and a compatible AM3+ motherboard. The cheapest of them was $350, inclusive of the Windows license.

It was great fun, and I wanted to do it again for this year. But since good deals and discounts have been launching throughout November, I structured the effort a little differently this go-round.

About our builds

Because the deals have been trickling out, the first version of this article listed all the worthwhile component deals. That way, if you saw something particularly cheap, you could buy it while it was still available.

Now that most everything’s known, I’ve assembled the build lists. With the exception of the Thermaltake PSU in Build #3, the deals are still available. (As for that PSU, there is an alternative for $5 more. See the parts list.)

Other things to keep in mind:

This year, component deals often involve mail-in rebates. Be sure to file those and track them until they arrive, otherwise you could be paying $60 extra (or more) for these PCs.

These builds don't factor in sales tax. Depending on where you live, you may have to pay up to an additional 10% for parts.

To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals (and earlier access to some of the retailer’s limited-time Lightning deals), you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.

If you plan to buy anything from Newegg, be sure to sign up for a one-year Shoprunner trial, which gets you free two-day shipping and free return shipping on many items.

As always, keep in mind that these deals can expire before Black Friday if quantities run out.

Finally, if this is your first build, you can read up on how to put everything together in our step-by-step guide.

Build #1: The cheapest gaming PC possible

Build notes:

The Ryzen 3 1200 is limited to 1 per household and in-store pickup only. Price is after $20 mail-in rebate. This Gigabyte motherboard lacks onboard Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to spend another $15-30 on a wireless adapter if you can’t use an ethernet connection. Sale begins 11/20. (Yes, this is sadly the best “sale” price for RAM right now.) Sale ends 11/19. Price is after $20 mail-in rebate. (You can also get a version of this card for $80 after $20 mail-in rebate once the sale ends.) Sale begins 11/20. Price is after $10 mail-in rebate. Sale begins 11/24. Price is after $10 mail-in rebate.

In order to get this build for the prices I’ve listed, you have to live near a Micro Center. You’ll also need to be meticulous about filing and tracking mail-in rebates. (I recommend starting a spreadsheet and setting reminders for filing deadlines.)

But if you’re willing to put in the work, you get an extremely affordable FreeSync-ready system. Sure, this year’s build is $17 more than 2016’s, but it has better longevity. You get a modern processor—and more importantly, a modern motherboard that supports faster storage and CPUs, should you ever choose to upgrade down the road.

This particular rig does have slower storage than last year’s: To get the absolute cheapest build, I had to go with a hard-disk drive. If you’re willing to pay an additional $5, you can get a 128GB SSD instead. Personally, I’d recommend that upgrade for a far more pleasant experience, though you will be constrained in storage space. (You can of course just splurge and just buy both drives: The SSD to serve as the boot drive, and the 1TB HDD for data storage.)

Other areas I’d spend extra cash on would be a nicer case and power supply. (See below for a build featuring these upgrades.) I might also choose to complete the build with a FreeSync monitor. Right now, Staples has a 27-inch Dell IPS 1920x1080 FreeSync monitor for $120, which is really damn nice. (Even sweeter: the retailer supposedly will offer it for $100 on Thanksgiving Day.) While a display of its size has less pixel density at that resolution, you’re getting a 75Hz IPS panel that supports the joy of variable refresh rates for dirt cheap.

(Note: I previously recommended buying the same monitor through Micro Center, which is selling it for $130. That's still a fine choice if that's the closest / easiest store location for you.)

Adding in the monitor brings the cost of the system up to $489. (Or $469, if you can grab the monitor for $100.) Not too shabby at all for a upgradable gaming PC with some bells and whistles.

Note: If you’re wondering about that $30 price for Windows 10, that’s done through a method Brad Chacos has recommended to our staff for a while now—buying a product key through Kinguin. It works, but be sure to get the Buyer Protection. The site functions like an eBay for software, and that insurance will protect you from any bad sellers. If you prefer buying software from only reputable sources, you can purchase a Windows 10 Home 64-bit OEM license from Newegg for $85. (Sale begins 11/20; use coupon code BF17FLYER10 at checkout.)

Build #2: The cheapest gaming PC possible if you don’t live near a Micro Center

Build notes:

This is a price match with Newegg’s sale, which lasts until 11/20. It’s possible Amazon’s price will rise once the competing price is gone. Sale ends 11/20. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate. This motherboard lacks onboard Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to spend another $15-30 on a wireless adapter if you can’t use an ethernet connection. Sale begins 11/20. (Yes, this is sadly the best “sale” price for RAM right now.) Sale ends 11/19. Price is after $20 mail-in rebate. (You can also get a version of this card for $80 after $20 mail-in rebate once the sale ends.) Sale begins 11/20. Price is after $10 mail-in rebate. Sale begins 11/20. Price is after $10 mail-in rebate. Sale begins 11/24. Price is after $10 mail-in rebate.

Turns out you don’t need to live near a Micro Center to build a cheap gaming PC: It’s just $10 more for this Black Friday build. Heck, you could even argue it’s only $5 more, since the price of Build #1 goes up if you put an SSD into it.

You do get minimal storage in this rig, though. Adding on a 1TB HDD will be about $10 to $15 more expensive than Micro Center—unless Amazon comes through with a sale over the weekend.

Like with Build #1, I’d upgrade the case, power supply, and RAM configuration if I had a little extra cash to spend. (See below for a build featuring these upgrades.) I’d also add on a FreeSync monitor. You can buy a 27-inch 75Hz IPS FreeSync monitor through Staples for $120 right now...and the retailer is slated to offer it for $100 starting on Thanksgiving Day.

Total with the monitor: $499 (or possibly $479). Not bad at all.

Build #3: The cheap gaming PC that I’d build

Build notes:

The Ryzen 3 1200 is limited to 1 per household and in-store pickup only. Price is after $20 mail-in rebate. This Gigabyte motherboard lacks onboard Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to spend another $15-30 on a wireless adapter if you can’t use an ethernet connection. Sale begins 11/20. (Yes, this is sadly the best “sale” price for RAM right now.) Sale ends 11/19. Price is after $20 mail-in rebate. (You can also get a version of this card for $80 after $20 mail-in rebate once the sale ends.) Price is after $15 mail-in rebate. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can also buy this through Newegg until Sunday, 11/19. Sale ended 11/18. This price was after $20 mail-in rebate.

If I were going to build a dirt-cheap gaming PC using Black Friday deals, I wouldn’t slash every single penny I could. Instead, I’d strike a balance between “cheap as possible” and “easy upgrading in the future.”

So, assuming I lived near a Micro Center, I’d mostly keep the structure of Build #1 but upgrade the storage, case, and power supply. (You can do this with Build #2 as well, but it’ll cost about $10 to $15 more because of the hard drive.) The SSD as a boot drive will give me a much more pleasant day-to-day experience when using the system, while the power supply will support a broader range of graphics card upgrades down the road. And the case has a more attractive look and a better layout.

I would also still add on that 27” Dell FreeSync monitor, too, which brings the grand total to $534 if I buy it through Staples. (Or even $514 if I manage to snag it during Staples' Thanksgiving doorbuster sale.) I’d consider buying the display through Micro Center for a total of $544, though, if having it delivered from Staples isn't an option.

Parts, parts, and more parts

If these suggested builds don’t quite suit your taste, you can peruse this curated list of component deals and swap in your preferred parts. We’ll do our best to keep the information up to date through the end of Thanksgiving weekend, but prices can change fast.

If you decide to mix and match to create your own custom build, double-check that your CPU and motherboard are compatible with each other. Here's a handy cheatsheet:

Intel 7th-generation ("Kaby Lake") processors

(e.g., i5-7400, i5-7600K, i7-7700K, etc) Socket: LGA 1151

Chipsets: B250, H270, Z270 (Kaby Lake CPUs can also be used with 100-series chipset motherboards after a BIOS update.) Intel 8th-generation ("Coffee Lake") processors

(e.g., i5-8400, i5-8600K, i7-8700K, etc) Socket: LGA 1151

Chipset: Z370 (Coffee Lake CPUs cannot be used with 100-series or 200-series motherboards.) Intel Skylake-X processors

(e.g., i7-7800X, i9-7920X, i9-7980X, etc) Socket: LGA 2066

Chipset: X299 AMD FX series processors

(e.g., FX-6300, FX-8300, FX-9590, etc) Socket: AM3+

Chipsets: 970, 990X, 990FX AMD Ryzen series processors

(e.g., Ryzen 3 1300X, Ryzen 5 1600, Ryzen 7 1800X, etc) Socket: AM4

Chipsets: X300, A320, B350, X370 AMD Ryzen Threadripper series processors

(i.e., 1900X, 1920X, 1950X) Socket: TR4

Chipset: X399

Accessories

$40 - DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, multiple colors (Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart)

(MSRP $65)





$70 - G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R Mechanical Keyboard, Cherry MX Red (Newegg)

(MSRP $120)

Bundle deals

Expired

$90 - Rosewill Meteor XR Tempered Glass ATX Case + Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming AM4 X370 ATX AMD motherboard + Rosewill 650W semi-modular power supply ( Newegg

(Total MSRP: $270. Price is after filing two separate $20 mail-in rebates [$40 total] within 30 days of purchase.)

Cases

Budget

$20 - Thermaltake V3 Black Edition ATX Mid-Tower Case, Black (Micro Center)

(MSRP $50. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate within 20 days of purchase or no later than 12/23/2017)





$25 - Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1 mATX Case (Amazon)

( MSRP $40. Price is after filing $15 mail-in rebate by January 3, 2018.)





( $35 - Thermaltake Core V21 Extreme Micro ATX Cube Case, Black (Newegg)

(MSRP $70. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate by December 10, 2017. Sale ends 11/20.)

Mid-tier

$40 - Thermaltake Core G21 Tempered Two-Toned Glass ATX Case, Black (Newegg)

(MSRP $70. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate by December 10, 2017. Sale lasts until Monday, 11/20.)





$65 - Phanteks Eclipse P400 Tempered Glass/Steel ATX Case, Gray (Newegg)

(MSRP $80. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate by December 20, 2017. Sale lasts until Monday, 11/20.)





$70 - Fractal Design Meshify ATX Mid-Tower Case, Black (Newegg)

(MSRP $100 )

Enthusiast

$100 - Corsair Carbide Series Air 540 ATX Cube Case, Black (Amazon)

(MSRP $160)

Expired

$20 - Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1 mATX Case ( Newegg

(MSRP $40. Price is after filing $15 mail-in rebate by December 19, 2017. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.)

$70 - Corsair 400C ATX Case, Black ( Newegg

(MSRP $80. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase and no later than December 10, 2017. Sale lasts until Monday, 11/20.)



$70 - Corsair 400C ATX Case, White ( Newegg

(MSRP $80. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase and no later than December 10, 2017. Sale lasts until Monday, 11/20.)

$140 - Phanteks Enthoo Luxe PH-ES614LTG_AG Tempered Glass ATX Case with RGB Illumination ( Newegg

(MSRP $180. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate by December 20, 2017. Sale lasts until Friday, 11/17.)

CPU

Budget

$75 - AMD FX-8350 4.0GHz 8-core Black Edition Processor (Amazon)

(Typical street price: $115. Price is after filing $40 mail-in rebate by December 15, 2017. Be sure to select Amazon as the seller.)





$100 - AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz 4-Core CPU (Amazon | Newegg)

(MSRP $110. Price at Newegg is after using coupon code EMCBBBE22; valid until 11/20)





$100 - AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz 4-Core CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $110. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)

Mid-tier

$170 - Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $205. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$180 - Intel Core i5-7600K 3.8GHz CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $240. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$230 - AMD Ryzen 7 1700X (Micro Center)

(MSRP $400. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$250 - Intel Core i7-7700K 4.2GHz 4-Core CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $350. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)

Enthusiast

$295 - AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU (Newegg)

(MSRP $500. Price is after using coupon code MPBF17 and checking out using MasterPass. You must have a qualifying MasterCard credit card to use MasterPass.)





$300 - AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $500. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$320 - AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU (Amazon | Newegg)

(MSRP $500.)





$350 - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X 3.8GHz 8-Core CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $550. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$450 - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X 3.8GHz 8-Core CPU (Amazon | Newegg)

(MSRP $550.)





$500 - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 3.5GHz 12-Core CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $800. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$700 - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X 3.4GHz 16-Core CPU (Micro Center)

(MSRP $1,000. In-store pickup only. This processor qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible motherboard.)





$800 - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X 3.4GHz 16-Core CPU (Amazon | Newegg)

Expired

$60 - AMD FX-8350 4.0GHz 8-core Black Edition Processor ( Newegg

(Typical street price: $115. Price is after filing $40 mail-in rebate by 12/15/2017 and using coupon code EMCBBBH22 at checkout.)

CPU Cooler

Budget

$10 - Cooler Master Hyper T2 CPU Cooler (Amazon | Newegg)

(MSRP $20)





$18 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU Cooler (Micro Center)

(MSRP $35)





$22 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU Cooler (Micro Center)

(MSRP $37. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate by January 2, 2018.)

Graphics card

Budget

$80 - PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 560 4GB (Newegg)

(MSRP $100. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase.)

Mid-tier

$165 - ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 4GB (Newegg)

(MSRP $230. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase; applying coupon code MPBF17; and using Masterpass at checkout. Must have a qualifying MasterCard credit card to use Masterpass.)





$215 - PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 8GB (Newegg)

(MSRP $250. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase; applying coupon code MPBF17; and using Masterpass at checkout. Must have a qualifying MasterCard credit card to use Masterpass.)

Enthusiast

$475 - ASUS ROG GTX 1080 8GB w Destiny 2 (Newegg)

(MSRP $530. Price is after filing $30 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase; applying coupon code MPBF17; and using Masterpass at checkout. Must have a qualifying MasterCard credit card to use Masterpass.)

Expired



(MSRP $100. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.) $75 - PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 560 4GB ( Newegg

$130 - PNY XLR8 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card ( Best Buy

$135 - Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ( Newegg

(MSRP $155. Price is after using coupon code EMCSBBBJ5 at checkout.)

$190 - Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini 6GB (Newegg)

(MSRP $260. Current sale price is $210. Price is after using coupon code MPBF17 and checking out using MasterPass. You must have a qualifying MasterCard credit card to use MasterPass.)



(MSRP $500. Includes Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.) $500 - ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo 8GB ( Newegg

Monitors

$120 - Dell 27" 75Hz IPS FreeSync Monitor SE2717HR (Staples)

(MSRP $250. Note that this is slated to drop to $100 on Thanksgiving Day as part of Staples' doorbusters. )





$170 - Dell 24” IPS HDR Monitor S2418NX (Dell)

(MSRP $260. Note that Dell’s HDR monitors differ in their HDR support, relative to HDR TVs.)





$220 - Dell UltraSharp 24” IPS InfinityEdge Monitor U2417H (Dell)

(MSRP $350)





$350 - Alienware 25” 240Hz TN FreeSync Monitor AW2518HF (Dell)

(MSRP $500)





$350 - Dell 27" 144Hz QHD TN G-Sync Monitor S2716DGR (Best Buy)

(MSRP $600.)





$350 - HP Envy 27” 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor (BuyDig)

(MSRP $500. Use code c11710154586 during checkout.)





$380 - Dell 24” 144Hz QHD TN G-Sync Monitor S2417DG (Dell)

(MSRP $570)





$500 - Dell UltraSharp 27” 4K IPS HDR Monitor U2718Q (Dell)

(MSRP $740. Note that Dell’s HDR monitors differ in their HDR support, relative to HDR TVs.)





$600 - Dell UltraSharp 34” WQHD IPS Curved Ultrawide Monitor U3415W (Dell)

(MSRP $1,000)





$1,000 - Alienware 34” 120Hz WQHD IPS G-Sync Curved Ultrawide Monitor AW3418DW (Dell)

(MSRP $1,500)

Expired

$600 - Acer Predator XB271HU 27” 144Hz IPS G-Sync Monitor ( Newegg

(MSRP $800. Use coupon code EMCBBBH32 at checkout. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.)

$600 - Samsung C34F791 34" 100Hz VA WQHD FreeSync Monitor ( Newegg

(MSRP $950. Price is after using coupon code MCBBBN29 at checkout. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.)

Motherboard

Budget

$40 - ASRock AB350M AM4 B350 Micro ATX AMD Motherboard (Newegg)

(MSRP $73. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase. Sale ends Monday, 11/20.)





$49 - GIGABYTE GA-970A-DS3P AM3+ 990FX ATX AMD Motherboard (Newegg)

(MSRP $75. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.)





$55 - ASRock AB350 Pro4 AM4 B350 ATX AMD Motherboard (Newegg)

(MSRP $90. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase.)





$55 - Gigabyte GA-AB350M-Gaming 3 AM4 mATX AMD Motherboard (Micro Center)

( MSRP $90. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase. This motherboard qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible processor.)

Mid-tier

$60 - Gigabyte GA-AB350-Gaming 3 AM4 ATX AMD Motherboard (Micro Center)

(MSRP $110. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase. This motherboard qualifies for an additional $30 combo discount if you buy a compatible processor.)





$70 - GIGABYTE GA-AB350-Gaming 3 AM4 B350 ATX AMD Motherboard (Newegg)

(MSRP $110. Price is after filing $15 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase. Sale ends Monday, 11/20.)

OS

$34 - Windows 10 Home OEM license (Kinguin)

$36 - Windows 10 Pro OEM license (Kinguin)

$100 - Windows 10 Home 64-bit OEM license (Newegg)

$140 - Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OEM license (Newegg)

Power Supply

Budget

$25 - Cooler Master MasterWatt Lite 500W 80 Plus Power Supply (Micro Center)

(MSRP $50. In-store pickup only. Price is after filing $10 mail-in rebate by January 2, 2018)





$25 - Cooler Master MasterWatt Lite 500W 80 Plus Power Supply (Amazon)

(MSRP $50. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate by December 30, 2017)





$25 - Thermaltake TR2 500W 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply (Newegg)

(MSRP $60. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate by December 10, 2017. Sale ends 11/20.)





$30 - EVGA 600W 80 Plus Power Supply (Best Buy)

(MSRP $50)

Mid-tier

$50 - Corsair CX650M 650 Watt 80 Plus Bronze Modular Power Supply (Micro Center)

(MSRP $120. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase and no later than 12/24/2017)





$50 - Thermaltake Toughpower 750W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply (Newegg)

(MSRP $95. Price is after filing $25 mail-in rebate by December 10, 2017)





$55 - Corsair TX-M 550W 80 Plus Gold Semi-Modular Power Supply (Newegg)

(MSRP $80. Price is after filing $15 mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase and no later than December 14, 2017.)





$55 - EVGA SuperNova 550 G3 80 Plus Gold Modular Power Supply (Newegg)

(MSRP $100. Price is after filing $25 mail-in rebate within 30 days of purchase.)

Enthusiast

$70 - Seasonic Focus Plus SSR-850FX 850W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply (Newegg)

(MSRP $110. Price is after filing $20 mail-in rebate by December 25, 2017.)

RAM

$65 - G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3/1600 (Newegg)

(MSRP $78. Sale ends Monday, 11/20.)



Expired

$70 - Ballistix Sport LT 8GB (1x8GB) DDR4/2666 ( Newegg

(MSRP $88. Sale ends Sunday, 11/19.)

Storage

Budget

$30 - Toshiba P300 1TB 7,200rpm 3.5” OEM Hard Drive (Micro Center)

(MSRP $55. In-store pickup only.)

$40 - Inland Professional 120GB 3D V-NAND 2.5” SSD (Micro Center)

(MSRP $50. In-store pickup only.)

Mid-tier

$60 - Seagate BarraCuda 2TB 7,200rpm 3.5” Internal Hard Drive (Micro Center)

(MSRP $69. In-store pickup only.)

$90 - Seagate BarraCuda 4TB 5,900 RPM 3.5” Hard Drive (Micro Center)

(MSRP $108. In-store pickup only.)