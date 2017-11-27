Cyber Monday deals: 13 tech bargains that truly save you serious money
Tech bargains abound in the aftermath of Black Friday.
-
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note8on Best Buy
The sales aren't over yet
Cyber Monday is still a day of second chances for holiday tech shopping. If you missed Black Friday, you have a final opportunity to snag deals on new TVs, tablets, phones, PCs, and other gadgets.
As with previous years, some retailers are keeping their most popular gadget deals active from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. We’re also seeing some completely new offers worth checking out.
Read on for Cyber Monday 2017's best tech deals.
AMAZON: Echo device deals
Amazon’s Echo gadgets are still on sale during Cyber Monday, so now's the time to grab them before prices go back up:
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 (reg. $50)
- Amazon Echo for $80 (reg. $100)
- Amazon Echo Plus with Philips Hue bulb for $120 (reg. $150)
- Amazon Echo Show for $180 (reg. $230)
With any Echo purchase, Amazon is also offering a TP-Link smart plug (reg. $35) for just $5 more, allowing you to add basic Alexa voice controls to lamps, space heaters, or other plug-in devices at a huge discount.
AMAZON: Fire and Kindle device deals
Amazon is also keeping the discounts alive on its Fire and Kindle devices during Cyber Monday:
- Fire 7 for $30 (reg. $50) and Kids Edition for $70 (reg. $100)
- Fire HD 8 for $50 (reg. $80) and Kids Edition for $90 (reg. $130)
- Fire TV Stick for $25 (reg. $40)
- Kindle for $50 (reg. $80)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $90 (reg. $120)
AMAZON: $500 off LG OLED TVs
LG’s OLED televisions are never cheap, but the C7 models are less expensive than usual on Cyber Monday. Get those true blacks and vivid HDR colors in a 55-inch panel for $1,697 or a 65-inch set for $2,697. That’s a $500 discount in both cases.
AMAZON: 4TB external hard drive for $88
Stop putting off plans to back up your data and grab this WD Elements 4TB USB 3.0 hard drive. Plug it into your PC for routine backs, or hook it up to your router’s USB port (if it has one) for the whole home to share. At $88, it’s $12 less than the usual price, and $42 lower than the list price.
BEST BUY: $350 off Samsung’s 2017 phones
Best Buy has the lowest price yet on the Samsung Galaxy Note8. Normally $950, Samsung’s stellar flagship costs just $600 with a qualified cellular plan activation on Verizon or Sprint. The same $350 discount is also available with Samsung’s S8 and S8+ phones.
Prefer to buy an unlocked phone instead? Best Buy will shave $150 off the full retail price.
NEWEGG: $60 off AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and Intel Core i7-7700K
Cyber Monday is a fine time to start building your own PC, and Newegg is providing the building blocks with $60 off two powerful desktop CPUs. Intel’s Core i7-7700K is on sale for $290 and comes with free copies of Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Total War: Warhammer II.
For AMD fans, the Ryzen 7 1700 is on sale for $270. You can also find the Ryzen 7 1700 at Amazon for the same price.
NEWEGG: MSI gaming laptops
Newegg has a slew of Cyber Monday deals on MSI’s monstrous gaming laptops. The highlight is a 17.3-inch Intel Core i7 machine with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, 16 GB of RAM, a 256 GB M.2 solid state drive, and a 1TB hard drive for $2000 after mail-in rebate. You can also get a 15.6-inch Core i7 laptop with GTX 1070 graphics for $1369, or one with GTX 1060 graphics for $1049.
TARGET: 15% off site-wide
Target is bringing back its store-wide discounts for Cyber Monday this year, with 15% off most purchases. This is a great option if the TV or other gadget you’re eyeing hasn’t been discounted elsewhere on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
TARGET: Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones for $180
One of the better Black Friday headphone deals has stuck around for Cyber Monday. Bose’s QuietComfort 25 is one of the best noise-cancelling sets you can buy, and Target has it for $100 off the list price. Best Buy and Amazon also have discounted it by the same amount, too.
SAMSUNG: Galaxy Tab S3 for $480
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 3 is the closest Android equivalent to Apple’s iPad Pro, with a vivid AMOLED display and an included S Pen stylus. You can pick it up from Samsung’s website for $480 (reg. $600), and also opt to throw in the keyboard cover for $65 (reg. $130).
SAMSUNG and AMAZON: Chromebook discounts
Chromebooks are a great option if you’re looking to buy a low-cost, lightweight laptop. On Cyber Monday, Samsung is selling its Chromebook Plus for $350 and more powerful Chromebook Pro for $450—a $100 discount on both cases. Both laptops come with screens that flip around into tablet mode, built-in styluses, and support for Android apps.
For a cheaper option, Amazon is selling Acer’s Chromebook 11 for $130 (reg. $200). That’s a great price for a budget Chromebook with 4GB of RAM, which should help with juggling lots of browser tabs.
WALMART: Google Home Mini discount
Walmart is continuing its killer Google Home Mini deal for Cyber Monday. The diminutive smart speaker costs $29 (reg. $50) and includes a $25 credit on a future order when you link your Walmart account with Google’s Express shipping service. That effectively brings the price to $4, assuming you plan to buy something from Walmart in the future.
WALMART: Roku Streaming Stick+ for $48
If you’re still in need of a 4K HDR streamer, Walmart still has Roku’s excellent Streaming Stick+ for $48 (reg. $70). This is our pick for the best 4K HDR streaming device, with smooth software, a huge app selection, and helpful TV volume and power controls built into the remote.