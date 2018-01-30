Ryzen CPUs explained: Everything you need to know about AMD's disruptive multicore chips

After a decade of fielding ho-hum FX-series processors, AMD’s finally released its highly disruptive Ryzen chips, throwing down the gauntlet and challenging Intel’s supremacy in high-end computing.

AMD’s Ryzen chips include several CPUs (and CPU families) of various levels of potency. What’s more, Ryzen introduces a completely new motherboard platform, and the processors require different memory and coolers than their predecessors. There’s a lot to sift through—so let’s sift!

Here’s everything you need to know about AMD’s Ryzen.

Editor’s note: This article is updated as new information about AMD Ryzen processors becomes available. The most recent update adds information about the first Ryzen-based APUs, next-gen Ryzen chips, and a price cut for current Ryzen processors in the following section. The ‘What you need to upgrade’ section now mentions the new X400 chipset motherboards releasing with the fresh processors.

Meet AMD’s Ryzen CPUs

Let’s begin with the stars of the show: the Ryzen chips themselves. We’ve got new info on the next generation, too.

AMD’s mainstream Ryzen chips are split across three families. The top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 processors launched first, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and price points that undercut the comparable 8-core Intel Extreme Edition by a whopping $500. Sweet holy moly. The Ryzen 7 lineup consists of the $350 Ryzen 7 1800X, the $309 Ryzen 7 1700X, and the $299 Ryzen 7 1700 following permanent price cuts for many of AMD’s CPUs at CES 2018.

The more affordable Ryzen 5 series launched on April 11 with more variation among processors than you’ll find in the 7 series, then also received some price reductions at CES 2018.

The $219 Ryzen 5 1600X is a 6-core, 12-thread processor capable of boosting to 4GHz, the same max speed as the Ryzen 7 1800X. The $189 Ryzen 5 1600 is a 6-core, 12-thread chip that tops out at 3.6GHz. The rest of the Ryzen 5 lineup consists of quad-core, 8-thread CPUs, with the $174 Ryzen 5 1500X hitting 3.7GHz with boost and the $169 Ryzen 5 1400 hanging between 3.2GHz and 3.4GHz.

Moving down to the mainstream Ryzen 3 lineup, the $109 Ryzen 3 1200 and $125 Ryzen 3 1300X are true quad-core 65W chips without hyperthreading, designed to battle Intel’s dual-core (but hyperthread-enabled) Core i3 processors.

The Ryzen 3 1200’s clock speeds hover between 3.1GHz and 3.4GHz, while the Ryzen 3 1300X hits 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz, and both come with AMD’s Wraith Stealth cooler.

Nearly a year after Ryzen launched, AMD is preparing a new generation of chips. APUs that mix Ryzen CPU cores with Radeon Vega graphics cores will hit the streets in February. The $169 Ryzen 5 2400G packs four cores running at 3.6GHz to 3.9GHz with simultaneous multi-threading enabled, paired with 11 Vega compute units. The $99 Ryzen 3 2200G has four cores without SMT, running at 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz, along with eight Vega compute units. Expect to be able to actually play games with these APUs.

That’s just the appetizer, though. A refined “Zen+” series of chips will launch in April, using a new 12nm manufacturing process rather than the current 14nm. The new chips will clock higher than Ryzen’s first incarnation, and feature the newer Precision Boost 2 frequency control as well as an improved XFR2 clockspeed booster. Cache and memory improvements are also on tap.

These next-gen Ryzen APUs and CPUs will work with existing AM4 motherboards after a BIOS update, as well as new motherboards based on a fresh X400 chipset.

Looking for even more oomph? AMD launched ferocious new Ryzen Threadripper CPUs for high-end desktop (HEDT) builds. There are three models, each offering 64 PCI-E lanes and an abundance of CPU cores and threads:

The $999 16-core, 32-thread 3.4-GHz Threadripper 1950X

The $799 12-core, 24-thread 3.5-GHz Threadripper 1920X

The $449 8-core, 16-thread 3.8GHz Threadripper 1900X

Threadripper’s designed to battle Intel’s powerful new Core i9 chips, which top out at 18-core models—but AMD’s HEDT processors severely undercut Intel’s Core i9 pricing. Check out PCWorld’s Threadripper and Core i9 reviews to see what happens when two titans clash. Second-gen Threadripper chips are expected to release in the second half of 2018, AMD said at CES 2018.

Ryzen Mobile laptops started appearing in the third quarter in APU form, marrying Ryzen CPU cores with cutting-edge Radeon Vega graphics cores on a single chip.

Ryzen technologies

AMD Icons for the various SenseMI technologies.

AMD imbued Ryzen chips with SenseMI technology consisting of separate parts: Pure Power, Precision Boost, Extended Frequency Range (XFR), Neural Net Prediction, and Smart Prefetch.

Pure Power measures hundreds of on-chip sensors to optimize temperatures and power use while maintaining performance.

measures hundreds of on-chip sensors to optimize temperatures and power use while maintaining performance. On the flip side, Precision Boost offers fine-grained, automated frequency control that can nudge performance up by 25MHz increments (versus 100MHz for Intel) to boost performance without consuming more power.

offers fine-grained, automated frequency control that can nudge performance up by 25MHz increments (versus 100MHz for Intel) to boost performance without consuming more power. Extended Frequency Range (XFR) can nudge clocks speeds past their official maximum if Ryzen detects advanced CPU cooling, such as liquid-cooling or liquid nitrogen, for your chip. At Ryzen’s launch XFR only adds a paltry 100MHz overclock in chips.

can nudge clocks speeds past their official maximum if Ryzen detects advanced CPU cooling, such as liquid-cooling or liquid nitrogen, for your chip. At Ryzen’s launch XFR only adds a paltry 100MHz overclock in chips. Neural Net Prediction examines your usage and “primes your processor to tackle your app workload more efficiently.”

examines your usage and “primes your processor to tackle your app workload more efficiently.” Smart Prefetch works hand-in-hand with Neural Net Prediction, identifying how your applications behave and preloading data that it expects you to need for faster performance.

Every AMD Ryzen processor can also be overclocked with a compatible motherboard. Chips with an “X” designation at the end support SenseMI’s Extended Frequency Range technology more than the others. The Ryzen 1600X, 1700X, and 1800X can boost an extra 100MHz and the Ryzen 5 1500X can add 200MHz to its top speed, while non-X CPUs have the potential for a mere 50MHz boost.

Brad Chacos The pinnacle of AMD PC performance: the Ryzen 7 1800X and Radeon Fury X.

Ryzen performance

So how does it all work in practice? Well. Damned well.

PCWorld’s exhaustive AMD Ryzen 7 review compared the $500 Ryzen 7 1800X and $330 Ryzen 7 1700 against their FX predecessors and Intel’s latest, greatest chips. AMD’s chips went blow-for-blow or outright bested the $1,050 Core i7-6900K—Intel’s cheapest 8-core, 16-thread processor at the time—in every content-creation and productivity task we threw at them, giving Ryzen downright outrageous price-to-performance value for folks who need more cores.

The 6-core Ryzen 5 1600X usurps Intel’s unlocked Core i5 as the new mainstream computing champion, as PCWorld’s Ryzen 5 review shows. Intel responded by releasing 8th-gen Core processors with six cores, and it’s a beast, too.

Gaming performance is a bit more complicated. Benchmarks revealed that while Ryzen isn’t bad at gaming whatsoever, it definitely lags behind Intel processors—even older ones—in raw frames per second in some games. That disparity’s most pronounced when you’re using modest graphics cards at 1080p resolution, or on a monitor with an especially high refresh rate.

That said, the CPU gaming performance gap is felt less if you toss in more potent GPUs and crank the graphics and resolution to higher levels, since that effectively moves the system’s gaming bottleneck from the processor to your graphics card. Ryzen 5’s raw gaming performance is much closer to Intel’s Core i5 gaming performance, as well. The disparity’s mostly felt when comparing Ryzen 7 chips against Intel’s flagship quad-core, the speedy Core i7-8700K.

Brad Chacos AMD’s Wraith Max cooler.

AMD says gaming performance “will only get better” over time as more game developers optimize their titles for Ryzen. Not-so-coincidentally, AMD also announced a partnership with Bethesda the same week Ryzen launched, designed to implement the low-level Vulkan graphics API in multiple game. Early Ryzen-specific game optimizations have indeed greatly boosted performance, and AMD’s seeded hundreds of developers with Ryzen kits. Games released going forward seem more likely to account for Ryzen’s architecture out of the gate.

Overclocking Ryzen chips can also provide significant performance increases in gaming. AMD’s even released a powerful, yet easy to use overclocking tool for the new chips. Check out PCWorld’s guide to Ryzen Master to dive into the performance-boosting, heat-increasing world of overclocking.

Streamers and YouTubers will no doubt appreciate Ryzen’s extra cores, as well. Ryzen 7’s major niche is productivity and content creation tasks.

Finally, all Ryzen chips also support business-grade ECC memory out of the box—though it hasn’t been validated on the initial wave of consumer motherboards.

