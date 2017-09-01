The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update's best new features

Speaking of! As Windows 10’s influence grows to span all sorts of devices, and not just Windows devices, Microsoft’s implementing a new design language to create a universal aesthetic across its ecosystem. “Fluent Design,” as it’s called, isn’t a major overhaul of Windows 10’s look, focusing more on subtle touches like window transparency and blur effects to make it feel like Windows is holistically intertwined and moving around while you use it.
Fluent Design’s reveal was sparse on details and big on buzzwords like “light, depth, motion, material, and scale.” “Fluent Design will deliver intuitive, harmonious, responsive and inclusive cross-device experiences and interactions,” Windows boss Terry Myerson says. This video gives you a glimpse of Microsoft’s vision for the ideal, while a new Fluent Design hub can help developers looking to get the nitty-gritty on the visual language.