The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update's best new features

The next-gen version of Windows is almost here. The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will hit Windows 10 PCs on October 17—including Windows 10 S devices—with a legion of Windows Mixed Reality headsets from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and Acer in tow.

The big update won’t wind up being as interesting as Microsoft first teased; flagship cross-device features like an app Timeline and a cloud clipboard didn't make the final cut. A lot will though! Here’s a look at the most noteworthy new goodies you’ll find in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.