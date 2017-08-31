The Lenovo Yoga 920 adds even more luxury with 8th-gen Intel Core power

The Lenovo Yoga 900 series are already some of the most luxurious convertibles you can buy, with a gorgeous, watchband-like 360-degree hinge. Now Lenovo's adding yet more premium features. Announced Thursday at IFA in Berlin, the new flagship Lenovo Yoga 920 laptop will support Intel’s 8th-generation Core CPUs, which promise up to 40 percent more power even in slender notebooks. This is a sea change for portable PCs, and the Yoga 920 is riding the wave.

Lenovo pioneered the convertible laptop, with a hinge that lets the display flip all the way around to make a tablet, or stop at a tent or display mode in between. The Yoga 920, which will ship in October, is Lenovo’s purest embodiment of the type, which means it comes with everything—though not all at its $1,330 starting price.

The quad-core CPU is the standout feature. We’re seeing many laptops take up the new chips, and they could make portable computing feel a lot less limited compared to the desktop experience, even if the Yoga 920 still has only integrated graphics.

Feature highlights include the following:

CPU: Up to an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 (quad-core)

Up to an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 (quad-core) RAM: Up to 16GB of DDR4

Up to 16GB of DDR4 Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Graphics: Integrated (Lenovo did not specify further)

Integrated (Lenovo did not specify further) Display: 13.9-inch IPS touchscreen, either FHD (1920x1080) or UHD (3840x2160)

13.9-inch IPS touchscreen, either FHD (1920x1080) or UHD (3840x2160) Weight: Starting at 3.02 pounds, depending on the configuration

Starting at 3.02 pounds, depending on the configuration Battery: 70Wh, lasting (per Lenovo) up to 10.8 hours with UHD display, up to 15.5 hours with FHD display

70Wh, lasting (per Lenovo) up to 10.8 hours with UHD display, up to 15.5 hours with FHD display Connectivity: Includes two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support

Includes two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support Colors: The Yoga 920 introduces Bronze and Copper metal finishes along with the more pedestrian, grayish Platinum.

The Yoga 920 will give you several new ways to interact with your computer, starting with a fingerprint reader to log into your computer using Windows Hello. It will also offer pen support for the first time (Lenovo’s Active Pen 2, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, is an extra-cost option). Finally, the far field microphone array enables voice activation for Windows 10’s Cortana. As long as your Yoga 920 is plugged in, you can summon Cortana from as far as 13 feet away—even in sleep mode.

The Lenovo Yoga 920’s job is to impress you, and it delivers, at least on paper. We’re very curious to see how it performs with its shiny new quad-core CPU, so we’ll update you if we get one in for review.