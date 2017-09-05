News

Amazon is selling a two-bay Netgear NAS box for less than $200 today

Netgear's ReadyNAS 212 2-Bay NAS is $191.20 on Amazon on Tuesday.

netgearreadynas
Netgear
If you’re ready to beef up your home network, Amazon has a good deal on a two-bay network attached storage device. For $191.20, you can get Netgear’s ReadyNAS 212 2-Bay NAS. The sale lasts until just before midnight on Tuesday, Pacific time.

A NAS is basically really smart external storage that can be used to backup your family’s PCs, run a media server, or act as a regular file server. This particular device features a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex A15 processor, 2GB of RAM, and supports up to 16TB of storage as 2.5- or 3.5-inch SATA drives. It also has dual gigabit ethernet and a ready-made user interface for accessing files, and it comes with a three-year warranty on the chassis.

Note that as with other NAS boxes, you have to buy your internal drives separately.

This NAS is part of Netgear’s RN210 series, which supports up to 1080p streaming. For you movie maniacs out there, this device is compatible with the Plex media server, and includes a special offer for three free months of Plex Pass—though presumably, that’s for new subscribers only.

netgearreadynas Netgear

