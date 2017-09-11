Amazon is selling Norton Security Deluxe for $20 today

Been feeling the urge to beef up your computer's security? Amazon's got a deal for you today. The online retailer is selling a one-year license to Symantec's Norton Security Deluxe for $20 for U.S. customers. You can pick-up the package as a digital download or get a license key in the mail. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

The price is pretty good for Norton's products, which are usually quite expensive. Security Deluxe is for example is priced at $90 per year on Symantec's site—though Amazon apparently sells it for $80. Monday's price is also cheaper than Symantec's $50 teaser price for new subscribers.

Security Deluxe is one step down from Symantec's top product Norton Security Premium. The biggest difference between the two is that Security Deluxe lacks Premium's 25GB of cloud storage and the parental controls feature. Other than that you get the same stuff including virus protection, identity protection, and the ability to use the security suite on up to 5 devices.

If you need a third-party security suite and haven't looked at Norton in a while, you should give it a look. There was definitely a time when Norton had a reputation for eating up system resources, but we're currently doing some testing of Norton and its impact on system resources has been pretty low.

Note: If you're an existing subscriber and you get this deal, do not use the subscription key until your current subscription runs out. Symantec says it doesn't add days to your existing subscription.

Ian Paul/IDG

[ Today's deal: Norton Security Deluxe on Amazon for $20. ]