Prep for 10 IT Certification Exams With This 100+ Hour Training Bundle (90% Off) - Deal Alert

With the tech boom in full swing, more companies are shifting their data and operations to cloud networks. And, while this move promotes efficiency, it also opens the door for hackers and cybercriminals to attack. That's why demand is high for IT pros skilled in keeping these networks secure, and with the IT Security Specialist Super Bundle, you can join their ranks for more than 90 percent off.

Boasting more than 100 hours of training, this 10-course collection will prepare you to ace 10 IT certification exams critical for getting your foot in the door of this booming field. You'll tackle cloud security fundamentals, discover how to assess project risk management, and learn a variety of advanced-level security skills to conceptualize, design, and engineer secure solutions to keep your networks safe.

The IT Security Specialist Super Bundle normally retails for $3,289, but it's going on sale for only $59--more than 90 percent off its normal price.

 
