Windows 10: Microsoft promises to fix an ongoing game-stuttering problem

If your PC games have been plagued by starts, stops, and other "stuttering" issues, you're not alone. Microsoft has identified "several different problem sources" that can cause stutter within the current Windows 10 Creators Update, the company said.

As reported by Neowin, Windows 10 users have reported incidents of "stutter" on games like Overwatch, Rocket League, Mass Effect, and others. The stutter, or unexpected choppiness in frame rates, appear to be affecting games and in some cases general PC use as well. Gamers are complaining about this issue both on sites like Nvidia's forums but also on the Feedback Hub application within Windows 10.

So far, neither Microsoft nor anyone else appears to have nailed down the problem. In a statement that's been reproduced across the Feedback Hub in several threads, however, Microsoft says it has identified several "problem sources" that may be contributing to the issue. For now, the best bet seems to be joining the Windows 10 Insider program.

"Thank you everyone for providing feedback and submitting traces," according to a statement provided by "Peter K.," a Microsoft engineer. "We have been analyzing the traces from your feedback and have identified several different problem sources surfacing as stutter in games. We have a fix for one of them in the Windows Insider build that flighted to the “Fast” ring (build 16273 and above). You can find instructions on joining the Windows 10 Insider Program here. We are actively investigating the remaining stutter causes and appreciate your patience on this issue."

Build 16273 of the Insiders Program, released August 23, contained a few feature updates including a new font and mixed-reality controls. However, Microsoft has moved into the "bug-fixing" portion of its development process, in preparation for the Fall Creators Update to be deployed on Oct. 17.

What this means for you: It's nice to know that Microsoft has at least confirmed the issue, identified some of the causes, and begun working on a solution. Still, those stuttering issues have apparently been present since March, when the Creators Update launched to the installed base of Windows 10 at large. Most gamers would probably hope for a more prompt response in the future.