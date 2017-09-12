The Full Nerd episode 31: The state of 4K gaming, Intel's 4-way VR PC, upcoming PC builds

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Dan Ma…er, Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into the state of 4K gaming. How much do 4K monitors cost these days? What sort of graphics card do you need to power a 4K gaming rig? Should you splurge on a FreeSync or G-Sync monitor? Heck, is 4K gaming even worthwhile? The live viewers had some strong opinions, too.

Then we switched gears to another high-end topic: Intel’s proof-of-concept gaming PC, which can power four—count them, four—HTC Vive headsets in a single rig. It’s wild. Listen to the gang chat about it on Full Nerd and then check out our 4-way VR gaming PC article for a deeper dive into the tech specs.

We wrap things up by discussing the status of our Threadripper 1920x1080ti rig and the PCs we’ll be building live in the coming weeks: A $550 Ryzen 3 PC, a tiny and affordable console emulator, an Xbox One X rival, and maybe even an Intel 8th-gen system? We’re looking for your feedback! Hit us with your ideas using the contact info below.

And as always, we answer burning PC questions from our live viewers.

