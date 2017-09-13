PCWorld's September Digital Magazine: Threadripper

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the September issue

This month we dig deep on Threadripper with our in-depth 16-page review. Find out all about the best big-name (and no-name) web browsers and check out our 6 tips to reclaim space on your Android phone or tablet.

Other highlights:

News : Intel's upcoming Coffee Lake CPUs won't work with today's motherboards



: Intel's upcoming Coffee Lake CPUs won't work with today's motherboards Best Web Browsers of 2017: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera go head-to-head

Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera go head-to-head Alienware 17 R4 review: Worth its weight in performace

Worth its weight in performace Here's How: 6 quick ways to clear space on an overstuffed Android device

Video highlights

Watch: Google Maps is likely one of the best apps you use, and it’s even better once you start poking and prodding its settings panel. But are you getting everything you can out of Google Maps? Here are some tips to make Google Maps even more efficient.

How to subscribe and start reading

Current subscribers can visit PCWorld.com/directions to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. We're also excited to announce that we upgraded our system for customer service and downloading issues. A password needs to be created and attached to your account. Go to pcworld.com/customer to create a password for your subscription.

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!