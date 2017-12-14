Stronger Connections, Orchestrated by CDW

From shoppers and patients to students and constituents, client satisfaction is key. And technology is key to client satisfaction. We can help you develop a client-centric approach to IT that increases engagement, retention and your competitive advantage.

One example:

Every great musical composition has at least two components to make it come to life: talented musicians and top-notch instruments. The same is true of a K–12 classroom, where lessons sometimes are only as solid as the methods and tools used to teach them.

Imagine the classroom as an orchestra, with the teacher as the conductor. Each child has individual learning needs met by a personalized learning model, which means it doesn’t matter what types of instruments these little maestros are playing — the conductor is prepared to help them harmonize and play a beautiful melody together by teaching them as individuals first.

And she will teach them no matter what section of the orchestra — or classroom — they choose to sit in, whether it’s in the flute section or at a sit-to-stand desk.

Check out our infographic to learn how sit-to-stand desks from Ergotron and other technologies are helping to support personalized learning models so students can make music together in the classroom.



