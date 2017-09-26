News

Newegg is selling a 28-inch 4K FreeSync monitor for $260

The AOC U2879VF is available for a pretty good price right now.

If you’ve been hunting for a budget 4K monitor with FreeSync, today’s your lucky day—so long as you don’t mind a TN panel. This week, Newegg is offering AOC’s U2879VF 28-inch 3840x2160 monitor for $260 with coupon code EMCRKCG32. The deal ends on Monday, October 2.

This is a great option for AMD fans since it uses AMD’s FreeSync technology. If you have a compatible AMD Radeon graphics card, FreeSync will reduce tearing and stuttering, giving you a better gaming experience.

The monitor has a 1 millisecond response time and a whole bunch of inputs, including one DVI, one HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one D-Sub. As for the TN distinction mentioned earlier, these kinds of panels tend to be faster than IPS but have poorer color reproduction and viewing angles. That speed can make a difference depending on the type of games you play, so the trade-off can be worth it for some people.

AOC included picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture features in this monitor. These options allow you to watch a video on one half of the screen using the HDMI port, while browsing the web on a laptop via DisplayPort or DVI on the other.

Though $260 isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen on this monitor—it was $200 in March—it’s the best price we’ve seen in a while and a good price for a 4K FreeSync display.

Today’s deal: AOC U2879VF for $260 at Newegg. ]

