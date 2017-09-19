News

GoG's giving away Abe's Odyssey right now as part of its Big Deal Sale

It might be an old game, but it's still fun.

Contributor, PCWorld |

abesodyssey
Oddworld Inhabitants
More like this

GoG's Big Deal Sale is happening right now, and as part of the ongoings, you can get a free copy of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee. First rolled out in 1997, this game might be old, but it's a fun platformer that can still entertain. The offer lasts until 5 AM Pacific on September 21.

Once you've grabbed your free game, GoG has a bunch of other games on sale you should check out. The popular Kerbal Space Program is $24 instead of the usual $40. Obduction, which we found to be thoroughly enjoyable, is $18 instead of $30.

Another option worth looking at is This War of Mine: Soundtrack Edition for $5 instead of $20. While our review noted problems like heavy repetition during play, this game is a powerful way to look at civilian life in a war zone.

Finally, there's Tacoma, which is available for $16 instead of $20. Our review didn't rate this game as highly as Obduction or This War of Mine, but it's still an enjoyable game with a very detailed environment to explore.

abesodyssey1 Oddworld Inhabitants

Today's deal: Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee for free on GoG. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon