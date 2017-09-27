The best Kindle of 2017: Reviews and buying advice

When someone says that they want an e-reader, they likely mean that they want an Amazon Kindle. While most people know what they love to read, knowing which Kindle to buy and read it on can be a little daunting. With this guide and our in-depth reviews, we’ll help you find just the right one for you.

In the decade since the E-Ink slabs were first introduced to the world, the Kindles’ popularity has elevated its brand recognition to the same heights as Q-Tips and Kleenex—with good reason. Available in five models with varying feature sets, Amazon ensures there’s a Kindle to meet every bookworm’s needs and budget.

While Amazon’s competitors might offer more technologically advanced or less expensive hardware, not a one of them can hold a candle to the sheer volume of books, comics and periodicals available to download and consume on a Kindle.

Seamus Bellamy The Kindle Paperwhite has the same amount of storage and the same display resolution as the Kindle Oasis, but at a fraction of the cost.

Purchasing one of Amazon’s less-expensive Kindles could mean missing out on important features that could make the time you spend reading more pleasurable. But that doesn’t mean the most-expensive Kindle is the right choice: Don’t pay for features you won’t use. With all models, you can pay an additional $20 to nix Amazon’s “special offers,” a euphemism for advertisements that appear on the Kindle’s lock screen. We show the lower special-offers-included prices in our reviews, because you need to choose the more-expensive option after you put the product in online your shopping cart.

To help you find the right Kindle to suit your reading needs and budget, we’ve put together this brief guide, with links to our full reviews of the hardware we recommend.

The best Kindle for most readers

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2015) PCWorld rating $119.99 MSRP $119.99 View on Amazon You’ll be hard pressed to find a more competent, feature-packed e-reader for the money. But we recommend paying a little extra to avoid Amazon's "with special offers" option that puts ads on the Paperwhite's lock screen.

That would be the Kindle Paperwhite. It features a big, bright E-Ink display that makes electronic text look like as crisp as if it were on a printed page; excellent battery life; and an easy-to navigate user interface. Priced at $120 for the Wi-Fi version and $190 for one that comes with both Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity, the Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon’s mid-range e-reader. It costs less than the Kindle Voyage and more than Amazon’s All-New Kindle. But it comes packing many of the same features as our pick for the best luxury Kindle, the Kindle Oasis.

Sized at just 6.3 x 4.5 x 0.36 inches, and weighing just over 7 ounces, the Kindle Paperwhite is small and light enough to fit into a purse of backpack without making you wish you’d left it at home. It’s rubberized back plate and the wide bezel around its display make it easy to hold, one-handed. That’s good news, as you’ll need you other hand to tap away at the device’s on-screen interface. The pages of a book can be turned with the touch of a finger. Options for the size of font, line spacing, and other reading preferences can be altered just as easily. And when the time comes to find something new to read, downloading a new publication from the Kindle store is just a caress of the Paperwhite’s display away.

Seamus Bellamy As with many e-readers these days, the Kindle Paperwhite has no physical buttons except the one used to power it on and off.

Speaking of its screen: It’s gorgeous. It has the same six-inch, 300 ppi E-Ink display as the Kindle Oasis. The text you’ll read on the Paperwhite is as crisp as you’ll find in any paper book. Grayscale images look great, too. The Paperwhite’s display is side-lit by four LEDs, to make reading in the dark easy on your eyes. The lighting’s not as even as what you’ll get from more expensive Kindles, like the Voyage or Oasis, but it’s consistent enough that you’re unlikely have a problem with it. And with 4GB of storage, you’ll be hard-pressed to run out of space to store all your Kindle Store purchases, side-loaded PDFs, Microsoft Word files, and other documents.

A waterproof Kindle

Waterfi Waterproofed Kindle Paperwhite PCWorld rating $230.00 MSRP $230.00 View on Waterfi If you need a waterproof e-reader, the Kobo Aura H2O is a better value; but if you're locked into Amazon's Kindle ecosystem, Waterfi's offerings are worth the price of admission. That's especially true if you own a Kindle Paperwhite that's free from Amazon's "special offers" and just want it waterproofed for $99. Read PCWorld's full review

If you enjoy reading by the pool, in the bathtub, or lead a lifestyle that places your expensive electronic devices in liquid peril on a regular basis, you’ll be happy to know that the best waterproof Kindle is also our pick for the best Kindle for most people: The Kindle Paperwhite—after an aftermarket waterproofing process.

For $230, Waterfi, a company that specialized in waterproofing popular electronic devices and accessories, can provide you with a Kindle Paperwhite that can survive a dunk in the drink down to depths as deep as 210 feet. A Waterfi-treated Kindle Paperwhite functions identically to its drownable doppelgänger, save the fact that you can read it in a hot tub without turning it into a paperweight. For $99, Waterfi will even waterproof a Paperwhite you already own, making affording the protection that the company’s technology offers seem a little bit less expensive.

The only downside to using a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is that the device’s display was never meant to get wet. Until you dry it off, it’ll register liquid on its screen as touch input. Be prepared to lose the page you were reading.

The luxury Kindle

Amazon Kindle Oasis PCWorld rating MSRP $379.99 View on Amazon It's better than the Paperwhite, unless you need 3G overseas.

The most luxurious is also, at $380, Amazon’s most-expensive Kindle: The Kindle Oasis. The fact that this model was out of stock when we published this story, however, leads us to think that Amazon has something new in the works. We asked Amazon about this, but a company spokesperson would say only that the Oasis was popular and had sold out. But when answering a different question, about what constitutes a Kindle generation (Amazon considers the 2014 Kindle, 2014 Kindle Voyage, and the 2015 Kindle Paperwhite to all be 7th-generation Kindles), this same spokesperson said Amazon "generally begin[s] a new generation each fall." Uh, the first day of fall was September 22.

Measuring 5.6 x 4.8 x 0.13 inches in size and weighing in at 4.7 ounces, it’s smaller and lighter than the Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Voyage. And while Amazon’s latest $80 bare-bones Kindle might weigh a few ounces less, it doesn’t have the Kindle Oasis’ beautifully side-lit 6-inch 300 ppi display.

Those taking notes at home may have realized that these display stats are the same as the far less-expensive Kindle Paperwhite. You’d be right. But the Oasis’ 10 LEDs provide a consistency of lighting and brightness that no other side or backlit E-Ink device can match. The Kindle Oasis comes with 4GB of internal memory—that’s enough to contain thousands of books and periodicals. And like all Amazon Kindle devices, reading material can also be side-loaded onto the Oasis from any computer.

Séamus Bellamy Séamus Bellamy The Kindle Oasis has buttons on its bezel that let you move backward or forward through a book.

There’s no need to use two hands with a Kindle Oasis: Its small size and light weight—made even lighter should you remove its magnetic battery cover—make it easy to hold for hours at a time. Two physical buttons make turning pages as easy as twitching a thumb, although you could choose to kick it old-school and tap the device’s display to get the job done as well.

Light, brighter and more pleasurable to read than any other E-Ink Kindle device on the market, the luxury reading experience that the Kindle Oasis offers doesn’t come cheap. But for book aficionados with the means, it’s an excellent investment.

